Miss March: bespoke fashion with a kick

Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Lifestyle & Wellbeing
New symposium to highlight the risks human activities expose the oceans to and the threats that those activities pose to human health
What a lucky girl I am! I was invited for a private walk through to pre-view the new Miss March Collection before the opening cocktail at the sumptuous boutique Monte-Carlo Forever in the Metropole Shopping centre; sparkling moments literally throwing me back to my younger years when I took on the creative direction of my family brand Vicedomini – an exciting mix between flash-back and déjà-vu.
Moët Hennessy has just announced they will be shifting to organic and sustainable practices, going so far as creating a ‘University of Living Soils’.
A new police unit has been introduced in Monaco and is tasked with easing traffic, controlling uncivil behaviour and fighting noise pollution.
The International School of Monaco has launched a new International Baccalaureate Programme focused on practical skills for 16-year-olds entering the final two years of school.
An incredible line-up of celebrities joined Prince Albert in celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.