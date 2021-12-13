Model Victoria Silvstedt collaborates on eco-friendly fashion line

on Tuesday

[caption id="attachment_8196" align="aligncenter" width="640"]Joël Robuchon, Christophe Cussac & Patrick Mesiano at the inauguration of the Chocolate Bar. Photo: Hotel Metropole[/caption] With suitable seasonal timing, Joel Robuchon has launched a chocolate bar in the lobby of the Hotel Metropole, the top-end hotel with which he has been associated as a chef for more than 14 years. Chocolate is available in all its forms and in many variations. And while the star chef’s interest in the dark gold is almost entirely that of a gourmand, he also advocates chocolate for health reasons. "For me, four squares of chocolate of 100 percent cocoa a day are very good for the heart,” he said, when the service started. The chocolate bar is open daily from 3 pm to 6 pm.