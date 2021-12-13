Weather
5 ° C
5°C
Monday, December 13, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

1 Covid case 12 Dec, 14 hospitalised - 8 residents, 4 in ICU, 177 home monitored, 3,858 recoveries, 36 deaths, 409 incidence rate, 65% vaccinated

Model Victoria Silvstedt collaborates on eco-friendly fashion line

Model Victoria Silvstedt collaborates on eco-friendly fashion line

By Stephanie Horsman - December 13, 2021

Sustainable luxury brand Marli Dresses has formed a partnership with former Guess model and Monaco socialite Victoria Silvstedt, creating a new line called the Wild Life Collection.

What happens when a fashion designer and a model who are both long-time animal rights activists and eco-warriors meet? A new line of environmentally friendly clothes is created, naturally.

This was exactly the case when Marli Dress co-founder Liliya Tippetts and model Victoria Silvstedt met. They found they had a tremendous amount in common and decided then and there to work together on a new collection which they have called the Wild Life Collection.

“I strongly believe in women empowering women,” says Liliya Tippetts. “Victoria has been a close colleague of mine and I highly admire everything that she has done from acting and modelling to being a businesswoman. Much of this resonates with myself as the founder of a fashion brand and I thought it was a must to work together.”

But the process didn’t happen overnight. It took months for the duo to find the right fabrics and colours that reflected their mutual desire to be flattering as well and reflective of nature.

“Collaborating with a fashion icon like Victoria, we wanted to evoke strong femininity in our new collection. Femininity is much more than being soft. It is powerful and unapologetic,” adds Tippetts. “This is what I wanted to show through our collection together. By combining sheer, flowing fabric with bold prints like cheetah, we were able to achieve this.”

The line includes delicate beach coverups with bold animal prints and high-waisted wrapped miniskirts in several eye-catching hues. The line was made to be versatile, with the ability to seamlessly go from beach to bar. They say they created the line for all body types, accentuating feminine curves, resulting in gorgeous silhouettes, whilst remaining elegant.

“A lot of my vacation time is spent going to St. Barts, it’s a breath-taking island,” says Victoria Silvstedt. “Aside from the star-studded crowd and amazing restaurants, the island is known for its stunning beaches. Going there, it is almost impossible not to reconnect with nature, and where we come from, The Wild Life Collection is inspired by just this. The colours we’ve used for our skirts are inspired by the crystal blue waters and tan sand beaches. Bold prints are inspired by the nature around us.”

 

SEE ALSO 

Interview: Victoria Silvstedt

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleCovid hospitalisations rise, incidence rate hits 545
Next articleMonaco scientists behind international antibody standards study

Editors pics

December 12, 2021 | Local News

Last-gasp Verstappen overtake seals world title

A final lap overtake saw Max Verstappen steal the drivers title from the clutches of Lewis Hamilton in dramatic and controversial circumstances at Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

0
December 10, 2021 | Local News

Monaco schools in the digital age

Monaco schools are benefiting from several ways to stay competitive in today’s world, including primary school computer programming courses and laptops with touchscreen capabilities for older kids.

0
December 9, 2021 | Local News

Monaco Experiences: Spa Metropole by Givenchy

Experiences are more precious than ever, and Monaco is accustomed to offering the best. This time, we head to Spa Metropole by Givenchy, where fashion house chic meets mind and body revival.

0
December 7, 2021 | Culture

MAC Christmas gala unites ambassadors for magical evening

The Hôtel de Paris came alive with the spirit of Christmas on Saturday night as the Monaco Ambassadors Club, in partnership with Monaco Life, hosted the annual Christmas gala for members and guests.

0

daily

December 13, 2021 | Culture

Monaco scientists behind international antibody standards study

Cassandra Tanti

A joint study by scientists from Monaco and Singapore showing that more personalised vaccine schedules are possible in the fight against Covid and its variants has been published by The Lancet Microbe.

0
December 13, 2021 | Culture

Covid hospitalisations rise, incidence rate hits 545

Stephanie Horsman

The Principality’s Covid situation is looking much like the rest of Europe, with not only steep rises in daily cases but also now a jump in hospitalisations at the CHPG.

0
December 13, 2021 | Culture

Mbappé haunts former side as PSG sweep Monaco aside

Luke Entwistle

A Kylian Mbappé first-half double was enough to see off a dispirited AS Monaco side, as Nico Kovac’s men succumbed to their first defeat in nine matches on Sunday.

0
December 13, 2021 | Culture

Strasbourg condemn Roca team to consecutive defeats

Cassandra Tanti

AS Monaco basketball failed to bounce back from their Euroleague defeat to Milano, as Strasbourg inflicted a second defeat in as many days, coming out 99-90 winners on Sunday. 

0
MORE STORIES

Metropole launches luxury chocolate bar

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_8196" align="aligncenter" width="640"]Joël Robuchon, Christophe Cussac & Patrick Mesiano at the inauguration of the Chocolate Bar. Photo: Hotel Metropole Joël Robuchon, Christophe Cussac & Patrick Mesiano at the inauguration of the Chocolate Bar. Photo: Hotel Metropole[/caption] With suitable seasonal timing, Joel Robuchon has launched a chocolate bar in the lobby of the Hotel Metropole, the top-end hotel with which he has been associated as a chef for more than 14 years. Chocolate is available in all its forms and in many variations. And while the star chef’s interest in the dark gold is almost entirely that of a gourmand, he also advocates chocolate for health reasons. "For me, four squares of chocolate of 100 percent cocoa a day are very good for the heart,” he said on Tuesday, when the service started. The chocolate bar is open daily from 3 pm to 6 pm. READ MORE: The Quiet Revolutionary
Around HSH the Sovereign Prince: Mrs. Susi Pudjiastuti, Minister of Fisheries and the Sea (Indonesia); Mr. Angus Mackenzie, Ambassador, Permanent Delegate of Australia to UNESCO and HE Mr. Bernard Fautrier, Vice-President, Managing Director of the Prince Albert II Foundation. © Directorate of Communication / Stéphane Danna

Opening of the ICRI General Assembly

Local News Staff Writer -
The first General Assembly of the International Coral Reef Initiative (ICRI) under the Monegasque co-presidency was opened by HSH the Sovereign Prince.