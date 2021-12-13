Model Victoria Silvstedt collaborates on eco-friendly fashion line

Monday, December 13, 2021
News
Monaco Life
A joint study by scientists from Monaco and Singapore showing that more personalised vaccine schedules are possible in the fight against Covid and its variants has been published by The Lancet Microbe.
The Principality’s Covid situation is looking much like the rest of Europe, with not only steep rises in daily cases but also now a jump in hospitalisations at the CHPG.
A Kylian Mbappé first-half double was enough to see off a dispirited AS Monaco side, as Nico Kovac’s men succumbed to their first defeat in nine matches on Sunday.
AS Monaco basketball failed to bounce back from their Euroleague defeat to Milano, as Strasbourg inflicted a second defeat in as many days, coming out 99-90 winners on Sunday.