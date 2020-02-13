Moët Hennessy goes ‘green’

Thursday, February 13, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
Business & Finance
Brought to you by: Pastor Real Estate & Barclays
Monaco is set to undergo intense storms and blistering heat once again this year, according to Focus Météo.
As if there weren’t already a million reasons to drink champagne, Moët Hennessy has just announced they will be shifting to organic and sustainable practices, going so far as creating a ‘University of Living Soils’.
During an opening speech at its forum on Living Soils, the champagne and spirit maker’s Chief Executive President Philippe Schaus announced that the company is set to switch to herbicide-free vineyards starting this year. Additionally, they will provide support to their winegrowing partners to assist them in attaining the same goals.
“Through Living Soils, Moët Hennessy aims to unite its communities across the world and develop a global social responsibility program,” said Mr Schaus.
In addition to going pesticide-free, the company is investing €20 million in a Champagne Region research centre devoted to scientific study and sustainable viticulture and is creating a ‘University of Living Soils’ in order to share knowledge and best practices with other wine makers.
Moët Hennessy’s vision is to be leaders for future generations so that employees, customers and wine makers can continue to enjoy and discover their products in a way that respects the environment.
Moët Hennessy has just announced they will be shifting to organic and sustainable practices, going so far as creating a ‘University of Living Soils’.
The financial markets’ focus this week will remain divided between economic fundamentals and the uncertainty around the coronavirus outbreak. On the data front, the week is due to be relatively quiet.
Ukraine’s richest man Rinat Akhmetov has been revealed as the mystery buyer of a historic €200 million villa in Saint Jean Cap Ferrat.
Mark Estcourt talks about the importance of families and their professional advisors to remain focused on planning for succession.