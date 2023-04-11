Monaco achieves full fiber-optic coverage

Monaco is now 100% covered by the fiber optic network, four years after the rollout of the high-speed internet service began.

According to a statement released by the government on Tuesday, Monaco Telecom has achieved full coverage of the Principality, excluding buildings under renovation.

“The fiber network, which is now offered to users and deployed as part of the territory’s digital transformation programme Extended Monaco, will be able to cover the volumes necessary to ensure high-performance telecommunications,” said the government in a statement.

Private users and companies are encouraged to contact Monaco Telecom to arrange connection as the copper network will be discontinued in December 2023 for consumer Internet subscriptions, in July 2024 for business Internet subscriptions, and in December 2024 for fixed telephony subscriptions.

