Monaco Age Oncology 2023: Major medical meet heads to Grimaldi Forum

The French-speaking world of geriatric oncology will converge on Monaco from 23rd to 24th March for a major meeting of specialist doctors and caregivers: the ninth edition of Monaco Age Oncology.

Held every two years, this event is dedicated to the exchange of information on medical advancements and new treatment approaches within the sphere of geriatric oncology.

“This is a major societal issue since the proportion of seniors is steadily increasing: today those over 65 represent 20.5% of the French population,” say organisers. “60% of people affected by a type of cancer are over 65 years old. The Monaco Age Oncology [event] provides a referential framework in which to share discoveries and mutual experiences, to advance knowledge on the diseases and on the therapies available, for the benefit of this population of patients.”

In all, some 600 specialists are expected to attend the conference at the Grimaldi Forum.

For more information, please click here.

Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photo by Monaco Life