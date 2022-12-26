Monaco Ambassador welcomed by King of the Netherlands

The new Ambassador of the Principality of Monaco to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Frédéric Labarrère, has presented his Letters of Credence to King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands during a solemn ceremony at the Noordeinde Palace in The Hague.

The Ambassador, accompanied by a delegation composed of Johannes de Millo Terrazzani and Jean-Baptiste Blanchy, were first welcomed into the Court of Honour of the Palace by the Royal Guard. After signing the guest book, the Ambassador presented his Letters of Credence to His Majesty King Willem-Alexander in the salons of the Palace, who was accompanied by the Grand Master of the Royal Household and the Director of Protocol.

During the private meeting that followed, Monaco’s environmental action was discussed as well as the various links between the two countries, particularly in the field of sport.

“Following a very cordial exchange, the Ambassador assured His Majesty King Willem-Alexander of his commitment to maintaining and strengthening the excellent relations between the Principality of Monaco and the Kingdom of the Netherlands,” said the Monaco Government in a statement.

