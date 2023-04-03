Monaco et Suisse Investment Forum opens its arms to an international crowd

The Monaco et Suisse Investment Forum took on a decidedly international flair this year, inviting exhibitors from around Europe and the Middle East to join its already impressive cache.

Held on 17th March at the Yacht Club of Monaco, the Monaco et Suisse Investment Forum saw investors, entrepreneurs, family offices and end-use customers come together for a day of networking, talks and conferences that were designed to showcase the possibilities of collaborations between businesses in Monaco and Switzerland.

This year, there was an added element in that companies from Romania, Luxembourg, Germany and the United Arab Emirates were also invited to attend, giving the event a broader scope of potential investors and partnerships.

On the agenda: real estate, yachts, aviation, tech and sustainability

There were a total of seven conferences, which covered multiple topics from Swiss tourism to the economy of the Principality, and from sustainability to micro-finance investments and the private jet industry.

Raffaello Cairoli, the director of the Monaco et Suisse Investment Forum and co-founder of Cairoli Monaco Luxury Services, opened the day with a welcome speech for the 280 guests in attendance.

This was followed by a number of enlightening talks from major Monaco players who have links to the forum, such as Brand Therapy creator Trudy Berger, L-Evento founder Sheila De Lucia, Repeople’s Paolo Caspani, Business Development Manager at the Monaco Economic Board Margherita Colombo Pastorelli, Guy Antognelli of the Monaco Tourist and Convention Authority, Massimo Boni representing the Lugano region, and Luca Sassi of EFG Bank Monaco.

Amongst the prestigious invitees were representatives from top drawer real estate agencies and developers, yacht companies, financial services, the design and gaming industries, the aviation sector, and sustainability experts.

In addition to the networking event, guests were invited to two other social gatherings. The first preceded the main event with a VIP invite to the McLaren boutique on the evening of 16th March. Guests created new connections while tasting wines from Tenuta Torciano Winery and sampling a delicious menu by Chef Renato Bernardi. To close the forum on a high, guests at the Yacht Club de Monaco were later invited to Caffé Milano for a more casual get-together at this harbour-side Monaco icon.

Click on the gallery below for more photos of the 2023 Monaco and Swiss Investment Forum:

Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photos courtesy of Monaco et Suisse Investment Forum