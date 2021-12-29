Monaco Artist Jane Gemayel exhibiting in Dubai

READ ALSO

[caption id="attachment_19016" align="alignnone" width="960"]Photo: Facebook Pigeonhole Theatre[/caption] Pigeonhole Theatre was started in Canberra in 2015 by Jordan Best, Liz Bradley and Karen Vickery "dedicated to staging professional productions with great roles for women on and off the stage", and now it’s heading to Monaco. Yet Australia's Pigeonhole Theatre is not just about women, according to Ms Best. Its performances do have men in them, as in the upcoming production of the Australian iconic play Summer of the 17th Doll. But the first performance staged by Pigeonhole Theatre – entitled Playhouse Creatures by April de Angelis – featured an all-woman cast. “I’m very much a feminist,” said Ms Best. “I believe that if women are ever going to be equal, then we need to be mindful of making choices that ensure women are getting a go.” A member of the audience during one of the performances of the Playhouse Creatures at the Q Theatre suggested Pigeonhole Theatre apply for the Mondial du Théâtre, which is a showcase of independent theatre performances held every four years involving eight days of performances. “I didn’t think we had much of a chance,” admitted Ms Best. “When I received the email saying we were in, I scared the cr@p out of my husband by swearing so loud.” Pigeonhole Theatre will perform Playhouse Creatures at the Princess Grace Theatre in Monaco for two performances in August. It will also participate in a Q&A session.https://monacolife.net/?p=18255