Monaco Artist Jane Gemayel exhibiting in Dubai

Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
Culture
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
Monaco-based Jane Gemayel is taking a selection of her works on the road to exhibit at the Monaco Pavilion at the Dubai World Expo in January.
Monaco-based Jane Gemayel is taking a selection of her works on the road to exhibit at the Monaco Pavilion at the Dubai World Expo in January.
The Jardin Exotique has been closed since the spring of 2020 for repairs. Now, there are concerns that the scheduled opening date in 2022 will be delayed due to a lack of funding.
Lebanese restaurant group Em Sherif is expanding into Europe, and they’re doing it in style by opening inside the Hôtel de Paris.
House of Fine Art and Rainbow Art and Design is hosting an exhibition at the YellowKorner gallery in Monaco, featuring well-known artists such as Damien Hirst. Zhuang Hong Yi and Bran Symondson.