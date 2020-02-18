Monaco auto show to feature new technology cars

Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
New symposium to highlight the risks human activities expose the oceans to and the threats that those activities pose to human health
The exciting future of automobiles and new transport technologies will be showcased during the Automobile and Mobility Innovation Show 2020 at Port Hercule next month.
The 4th annual Monaco Auto Show, being held from 5th to 8th March, is a car lover’s dream. The show emphasises automobiles and alternative mobility vehicles of tomorrow, featuring incredible new technologies that visitors are encouraged to see, touch and admire.
Displays includes urban electric vehicles, concept cars, prototypes, sports cars and ‘hypercars’ loaded with the latest technological advances in the industry.
Innovative charging systems, connectivity directly from personal devices to the cars, and new applications are some of the new elements being added to these state-of-the-art cars and mobility vehicles.
The show will also include the launch of the new Porsche Taycan, which is said to go from zero to 100 in 2.8 seconds using an advanced launch control system. It also has an incredible 388 to 412 kilometre range. The car is equipped with what they call a Performance Battery Plus, the latest in lithium-ion technology and is based on a system similar to their endurance race car, the 919 Hybrid. Higher voltage offers more power and shorter charging times.
The 9th edition of the Pink Ribbon Monaco Walk has been a huge success, with close to 200 participants dressing in pink and supporting a very important cause.
The exciting future of automobiles and new transport technologies will be showcased during the Automobile and Mobility Innovation Show 2020 at Port Hercule.
Major accomplishments in preserving the Mediterranean’s rich cultural heritage will be the focus of the upcoming RIMM meeting, which brings together experts from several different fields of study.
Knights in shining armour, clashes between heroic warriors and gallant chivalrous acts were alive and well for one day only at the Buhurt Prime medieval combat championships played out under the Chapiteau in Fontvieille.