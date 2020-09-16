Monaco Ballet announces winter schedule

Ballets de Monte-Carlo is returning for the 2020-21 season with an amazing line-up featuring an anthology of works by the ballet’s director, Jean-Christophe Maillot.

The new season of the Ballets de Monte-Carlo has been set and the line-up is sure to tickle the fancy of dance lovers everywhere.

For their big return to the stage, the Ballet will be amongst the first in the world to perform Altro Canto and Vers un Pays Sage at the Grimaldi Forum from 15th to 17th October.

Later in the year, to celebrate the holiday season, the Grimaldi Forum will also be the site of a choreographic fireworks display that runs from 11th December to 3rd January. Simultaneously in those first days, from 11th to 13th December, the company will debut Opus 60, the latest creation by Mr Maillot.

Three classic favourites will also be performed. Mr Maillot’s renditions of Cinderella, Romeo and Juliet and LAC, his take on Swan Lake, will be performed, accompanied by the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Igor Dronov and Kazuki Yamada.

The Ballet de Monte-Carlo will also take their shows on the road this season, the only ones currently scheduled to do so, and will perform the 19th and 20th of September in Biarritz for the Festival Le Temps d’Aimer la Danse where they will do Altro Canto and Vers un Pays Sage. Then on 8th and 9th October they will be in Ludwigshafen, Germany for the Theater im Pfalzbau where they will dance Coppél-i.A. Finally, from 6thto 14th November, the company will go to Paris to perform Coppél-i.A at the Théâtre National de la Danse de Chaillot.

Related stories:

Dancing through lockdown