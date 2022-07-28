Monaco-based Sea World Management signs strategic deal

Sea World Management has signed a joint venture agreement with Columbia Shipmanagement out of Cyprus to create Columbia SeaWorld Management, a fully formed integrated maritime services platform for clients in this region.
Monaco has a new one-stop-shop for maritime services. Officially called Columbia Sea World Management, the company will be known by the snappier moniker of CSM Monaco and will cater to the tanker, bulker, container, cruise, MPP, offshore, superyacht, private jet, and asset management sectors.
“We are proud to become partners of such an important group and we are committed to using all our energy and expertise for the success of the initiative, which, I am sure, will allow us to expand our world and to bring benefit to all our clients,” said Roberto Corvetta, Sea World Management’s CEO.
The Columbia Group has vast leisure sector experience through its Columbia Blue operation, which offers maritime services for the expedition, cruise and yachting worlds. Additionally, the company provides management assistance for private jets, as well as hotel, hygiene, training and crewing services.
Sea World Management brings more than three decades of experience and a track record of offering investors and ship owners “a full platform of service functions to manage investments in all segments of shipping.” The company executes acquisitions, research, financial structures, and full technical management services.
“CSM Monaco will bring the entire CSM suite of integrated maritime services, logistics, catering, private jet management, specialised leisure project management, and event management to existing and new clients in France, Italy and Monaco while capitalising effectively on the excellent network Sea World Management has in the region,” said Mark O’Neil President and CEO of CSM Group. “By combining the joint venture partners’ respective shared values and qualities, CSM Monaco can drive in valuable efficiencies and economies of scale into this market.”