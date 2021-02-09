Monaco-based team poised to join F1 grid

Tuesday, February 9, 2021
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
10 new Covid cases on 8 Feb. brings total to 1,665: 59 hospitalised: 34 resident + 11 in ICU: 7 resident, 140 home monitored, 1,403 recoveries, 20 deaths
Photo by Daniel Cristian on Unsplash
A handball between the Prince, Princess and rugby player Mathieu Bastareaud has marked the official presentation of the Monaco Rugby Sevens Qualifier Tournament for the Tokyo Olympics.
AS Monaco Esports has partnered with Gambit Esports to launch the AS Monaco Gambit team, whose professionals will play on the Fortnite and Dota 2 stages at the highest level.
A new entry to the Formula One club called the Monaco F1 Racing Team is set to be the first to join the circuit in several years and the announcement is causing a stir in the racing world.
Luxury ski resort Courchevel has been given the green light to open a blue slope during the February break, but skiers won’t be taking a lift. Instead, they’ll have to access it by car.