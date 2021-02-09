Monaco-based team poised to join F1 grid

READ ALSO

[caption id="attachment_27687" align="alignnone" width="891"](L-R) Bernard El Ghoul, Sciences Po Campus Director; Karolina Lindholm Billing, Deputy Representative of UNHCR in Lebanon; Bénédicte Schutz, Director of International Cooperation; and Gilles Tonelli, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation. Photo: Charly Gallo/DC[/caption] For the fourth consecutive year, the Department of International Cooperation (DIC) organised a Winter School, a week of thematic courses for first year students on the Middle East-Mediterranean Campus of Sciences Po Paris in Menton. During the week of January 22 to 26, partners of the DCI, recognised actors in the field of development aid – the International Committee of the Red Cross, World Food Programme, Handicap International – presented the basic principles of humanitarian support and the specific issues of humanitarian crises such as health, nutrition and disability. For two days, the students discussed Lebanon's special situation, with speeches by the Lebanese Ambassador to France, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the Relief and Works Agency, and the office of the United Nations for Palestine Refugees in the Near East. On the sidelines across the week, the Prince's Government, represented by Gilles Tonelli, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, and Isabelle Rosabrunetto, Director General of the Department, signed two agreements: the first with the UNHCR Bureau in Lebanon for its schooling programme for Syrian children, and the second with the Handicap International Federation, to support its new campaign against the use of explosive weapons in populated areas. “Monaco, at the height of its means ... seeks not only to contribute to a more stable, more just, more generous world but also to transmit values and ways of thinking, and that is what we wanted to do with you this week,” Minister Tonelli said.https://monacolife.net/prince-presents-outward-bound-monaco-awards-to-students/