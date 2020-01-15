Weather
Monaco Basketball defeat Kazan Unics

By Stephanie Horsman - January 15, 2020

Roca Team braved the Russian winter to play the Kazan Unics on Tuesday night. Their 84-78 win has revived Euro Cup hopes for the Monegasques putting them back on the right track.

Faced with last year’s Euro Cup semi-finalists, AS Monaco basketball rose to the challenge.  

Without the help of star player Will Yeguete who was out with a knee injury, the Roca Team nonetheless took control from the start playing a very offense-oriented game, despite finding open shots challenging against the Unics.

An incredible series of three-pointers by Dee Bost, Norris Cole and Anthony Clemmons kept their opponents on their toes and kept them in the lead. The Unics were not deterred though and kept hitting back, but by halftime, the men of the Rock were firmly in the lead.

Monaco’s magic seemed to be broken though after the break. That amazing first half rhythm was slow in returning and the Kazan’s scored seven points straight off the mark. Fortunately, after about four minutes of play, JJ O’Brien and Paul Lacombe found their sea legs and gave Roca Team a bit of breathing room, though not for long. 

The Unics were in no way giving up though, and after an amazing three-pointer from American Errick McCollum, Coach Sasa Obradovic called for a timeout.

Anthony Clemmons reacted playing a tough defence, and after some pretty tough ball handling for both sides, Monaco had a firm 61-55 lead at the end of the third quarter. 

The fourth quarter was bound to be exciting, but no one knew just how much. The Russians fought back aggressively and by the 35th minute had tied the game 67-67. No longer having the luxury of the lead, Roca Team bit back and Anthony Clemmons planted a huge three-pointer two minutes from the end, then JJ O’Brien not only landed a money shot, but also was fouled, giving him an extra shot, which he converted. After another penalty was called on Kazan, it was pretty much game over for them, leading to the Monegasque’s much-needed and hard fought victory.

 

 

 

Ambassadors of Netherlands, Ireland and Spain present...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_24356" align="alignnone" width="984"]Gilles Tonelli, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation. Photo: Manuel Vitali.DC Gilles Tonelli, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, with new Ambassadors.. Photo: Manuel Vitali.DC[/caption] Gilles Tonelli, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, received HE Pieter de Gooijer, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of the Netherlands; HE Patricia O'Brien, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ireland and HE Fernando Carderera Soler, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Spain, at a luncheon on Monday, October 30. The three newly appointed representatives had presented their credentials to the Sovereign Prince in the morning. Mr de Gooijer joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) in 1982, where he rose through the ranks to successively occupy the posts of Director of Political Affairs, Director of European Integration and Director General of Political Affairs. From 1985 to 1988, he was also First Secretary of the Embassy for Commercial Affairs in the Netherlands and Turkey. Ms O'Brien, a lawyer by training, pursued a legal career before joining the position of Director of Legal Affairs at the Permanent Representation of Ireland to the European Union in Brussels in 1998. She was appointed Senior Legal Counsel to the Attorney General in Dublin in 2002, and Director of Legal Affairs of the EAW in 2004. Then she became Legal Advisor to the United Nations before being promoted to Ambassador to the United States and Permanent Representative of Ireland to the United Nations in 2013. Mr Carderera Soler was appointed Counsellor at the Permanent Representation of Spain to the European Communities in Brussels in 1987. He becomes Director General of Coordination of General and Technical Affairs of the European Union, in 1998, before being promoted Ambassador in Finland, in 2000, then in Estonia, in 2004. He also held the position of Counsellor in the Cabinet of the Secretary of State for the European Union, then Minister Counsellor at the Spanish Embassy in Paris. He served as Ambassador of Spain to Israel, from 2012 to April 2017.

Monaco hosts Optimist team race

Local News Staff Writer -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J6ojQ1DM8Ys The Monaco Yacht Club will be hosting the Monaco Optimist Team Race for young sailors, starting January 11, with prizes for the top three teams and the winners receiving the Monaco Optimist Team Race trophy. The event, which runs until January 14, is open to 16 teams of four sailors who have not yet reached the age of 14, and will take the form of a regatta with races of four Optimists. This year a total of 11 nations are presented from the four corners of Europe, including Croatia and Russia, Spain, Italy and France. There will also be a team representing Tunisia. The first race will be at noon on Thursday, and the event will culminate with prize-giving on Sunday at 5 pm at the Yacht Club.

