Monaco beat Dominican Republic in Davis Cup

The Monaco Davis Cup team lost just one set on their way to an imperious 4-0 victory against the Dominican Republic at the Monte-Carlo Country Club (MCCC) over the weekend.

The Principality’s tennis players were fighting to remain in the Davis Cup group two following their narrow defeat to Lebanon back in September. However, despite a mild scare in Valentin Vacherot’s opener, Monaco were untroubled by their Caribbean opponents, who couldn’t muster a win across the three ties.

Vacherot sets the tone

The Dominican Republic got closest to Monaco in the first match between Vacherot and Roberto Cid Subervi. Both players were strong on their serve in the opening game until the sixth game, where Vacherot had three chances to break, taking the last of his opportunities.

However, Vacherot lacked the killer touch, and despite winning the first set, couldn’t take his chances in the second. Instead, it was Cis Subervi who broke the Monégasque towards the end of the set to forge a path back into the match.

In such moments, the home-court advantage comes into play. “When the game starts to get away from you, having the public here is great. I think they are a big reason behind my win today, and I thank them for being here,” Vacherot told Monaco Life.

With the help of the crowd, and his vocal teammates, who roused the stands of the MCCC through their mega speaker, Vacherot overcame the nerves, reversed the trend and won the set, after breaking his Dominican opponent in the fifth game.

“Winning the first game certainly gives us the momentum. In just four matches, they now need to win three,” Vacherot told Monaco Life post-match.

Irreversible momentum

Monaco’s momentum was not halted. Lucas Catarina wrapped up the second game in straight sets (6-3, 6-4) against Nick Hardt to give the Principality a comfortable cushion heading into Sunday.

The objective of remaining the Davis Cup Group two was achieved early on Sunday. Romain Arneodo and Hugo Nys, off the back of his defeat in the Australian Open final, made light work of Hardt and Cid Subervi (7-6, 6-3) to seal the result. Vacherot, in his second match, and ultimately a dead rubber, completed the rout in three sets (6-7, 6-4, 10-8) in the fourth and final match of the one-sided tie.

Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photo by Monaco Life