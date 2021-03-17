Weather
Monaco Boost making progress

Monaco Boost making progress

By Cassandra Tanti - March 17, 2021

Monaco Boost is now on its way to becoming a reality, with the allocation of space within the incubator to Monegasque entrepreneurs.

Minister of Finance and the Economy Jean Castellini and President of the National Council Stéphane Valeri met on Tuesday to allocate offices and stations to those interested in Monaco Boost, the Principality’s new collaborative workspace centre and business incubator for Monegasque nationals.

The site, located in Fontvieille, features furnished work areas, private meeting rooms and offices, an outdoor terrace, a “chill space” and a collective cafeteria corner.

It is “a bright and spacious working environment, creator of synergy and conducive to the development of new business,” boasts the website.

Amongst the candidates, it was fairly evenly split between new companies and start-ups. A full 48% are in the process of being created, whilst 52% are already established. The companies come from a variety of sectors and “a large part” of the applicants are looking to benefit from the offices to be able to recruit staff in the short or medium term.  

The first businesses are expected to move into the springboard facility in April and are expected to be an integral part of the Principality’s economic recovery.

 

Photo by Manuel Vitali / Government Communication Department 

 

 

