Monaco Boost making progress

Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
Business & Finance
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
6 Covid cases 17 Mar, 34 hospitalised, 14 in ICU, 81 home monitored, 1,945 recoveries, 27 deaths, 221 incidence rate, 8,625 people vaccinated
Monaco Boost is now on its way to becoming a reality, with the allocation of space within the incubator to Monegasque entrepreneurs.
Monaco Boost is now on its way to becoming a reality, with the allocation of space within the incubator to Monegasque entrepreneurs.
The government is offering a grant of up to €6,000 for businesses who undertake upgrades using eco-friendly materials, in support of the environment and the economic recovery plan.
MonacoTech and Israeli firm Capsula TAU are collaborating to support start-ups and accelerate their development, creating business opportunities between the two countries.
The National Council has presented to the government its health crisis exit strategy, saying Monaco should be a role model in how it emerges from this unprecedented situation.