Monaco Boost now open to entrepreneurial spouses

The government-backed business incubator Monaco Boost has put out its latest call for applications, and this time spouses of Monegasque nationals are allowed to apply.

Monaco Boost was launched by the Prince’s Government early 2021 to support emerging Monegasque companies through a workspace and various incubator advantages such as networking, meetings, workshops and training on various topics related to the world of business.

On Monday 14th March, it launched a 4th call for applications, as published in the Journal de Monaco on Friday 11th March 2022, but the scope of applicable start-ups has been widened.

“This call is now open to Monegasque spouses wishing to create a new activity. They will therefore be able to benefit from a workspace and all the advantages of the incubator for a maximum period of three years, the conditions for candidates of Monegasque nationality remaining unchanged,” said the government in a statement.

Interested persons must submit an application file before 22nd April 2022. The applications will then be examined by a committee chaired by Minister of Finance and Economy Jean Castellini and composed of National Council, Administration and Monaco Boost representatives.

Monaco Boost is currently supporting 26 activities.

Photo by Stéphane Danna, Government Communication Department