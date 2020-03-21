Weather
Monte-Carlo, MC
few clouds
15.1 ° C
17 °
12.2 °
72%
1.5kmh
20%
Sun
14 °
Mon
10 °
Tue
9 °
Wed
11 °
Thu
7 °
Saturday, March 21, 2020

Business & Finance

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

The Palace has revealed that Prince Albert II of Monaco has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus but says that his health “raises no concern”

Monaco boosts recovery package

Monaco boosts recovery package

By Cassandra Tanti - March 21, 2020

The Prince’s Government has presented additional economic support measures to the National Council for approval, saying it is listening to Monaco’s business people amid an unprecedented health crisis for which the end date remains uncertain.

“All the measures that are being taken, which are essential for health, will have an economic impact,” said the government on Friday 20th March. “There are rules to follow to stop the pandemic, a treatment, and one day, a phase of recovery.”

It announced the following economic measures:

Protecting treasury

The government is extending the length of time that social security payments can be postponed, as well as the use of partial or temporary total unemployment.

For example, it was decided last week to delay the payment of VAT collected by companies for two months. This postponement is now increased to three months. Declarations will still need to be made, however.

Extension of 0% bonus system

Monaco-based companies that finance an investment with a bank loan can currently apply for an interest subsidy.

This subsidy consists of a reduced interest rate charged by the bank, over the entire duration of the loan. The loan subsidy system will now be reduced to zero.

This means that an entrepreneur, tradesman, craftsman, etc., who asks their bank for a treasury loan or a bank overdraft will benefit from a zero interest rate. If the bank enforces an interest rate, it will be paid by the State.

Creation of a €50 million loan guarantee fund

This fund, the amount of which can be revised as conditions change, is intended to support the development of economic activities in the Principality. The guarantee share, currently set at 65%, rises to 100%.

This also means that an entrepreneur, tradesman, craftsman, etc., who would not be able to repay a loan would see the State reimburse the loan for them. The guarantee fund, to date, has been shared equally by credit institutions and the State. Now, the State is taking full responsibility.

Ensure minimum income

Recognising that the situation is particularly delicate for the self-employed, the Prince’s Government is exploring the implementation of an extraordinary minimum income for a slightly higher amount than the Monegasque minimum wage.

Commercial rents

The government has decided, in an exceptional measure, that business people will be exempt from paying rent and charges for the entire 2nd quarter of 2020. It is a cancelation of rent not a postponement. For those who paid rent in March, the rent will be refunded.

Office or industrial activities that do continue, even in a reduced mode, will experience a negative impact on activity and turnover, says the government, so it is examining a procedure with OECM which will allow it to also offer assistance accordingly.

Meanwhile, the government has decided, in anticipation of the National Council’s vote of Bill No. 1003 on the exercise of professional activity by Monegasques and their spouses in a state-owned premises, that they will be exempt from payment for 2020. Those who have already partially paid will be reimbursed and those who are liable to date will be exempt.

The government also asks private owners to adjust and/or spread out the payments due by their tenants. “An owner whose tenants are in trouble can, and must, make an effort. A landlord whose tenant is bankrupt will face their responsibilities. It would be unfortunate if the government had to go further, and propose to the National Council to legislate, but nothing should be ruled out.”

Looking to the future

“The Prince’s Government understands that the funding of all these measures will impact the balance of public finances,” it said. “As provided for in the Constitution, the Constitutional Reserve Fund will have to make up for this expected deficit, the first in eight years, due to both the foreseeable drop in revenues and the increase in certain temporary and exceptional expenses.

This is precisely what a Reserve Fund must be used for, to cope financially with the unexpected, without raising taxes, without issuing debt, while preserving the Monegasque economic and social model and the country’s ability to rebound and to invest for the future.”

 

 

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleLife in lockdown: a virtual tour of Monaco
Next articleParks, beaches now out of bounds

Editors pics

January 29, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: Fabrice Marquet

Fabrice Marquet talks to Monaco Life about developing the Principality’s first ever business incubator MonacoTech and moving on to his next venture, Monaco Foundry.

0
January 22, 2020 | Business & Finance

Casino Square to be renovated by Easter

Work has begun on renewing Casino Square and SBM President Jean-Luc Biamonti has stressed that, while the move is necessary to improve security, the glamorous look of Monaco’s most famous square will be maintained.

0
January 14, 2020 | Business & Finance

Department of Labour expands e-services

The Monegasque Department of Labour is taking its commitment to the Extended Monaco programme to the next level with a restructured system for employees and job seekers.

0
December 5, 2019 | Business & Finance

YPO elects Economou as chairman

Monaco-based Anastasios (Tassos) Economou has been elected chairman of the Board of Directors of YPO, a global leadership community for chief executives. It was announced earlier this week that Economou will be the 69th member to hold this office and will succeed current YPO Chairman Elizabeth Zucker. He will begin his term on 1st July 2020. A member […]

0

daily

March 21, 2020 | Business & Finance

Monaco boosts recovery package

Cassandra Tanti

The Prince’s Government has presented additional economic support measures to the National Council for approval, saying it is listening to Monaco's business people.

0
March 18, 2020 | Business & Finance

Monaco shuts down 13 construction sites

Cassandra Tanti

The government will be closing down all of its construction projects and road works by the weekend, however preparation works for the Monaco Grand Prix will continue.  

0
March 18, 2020 | Business & Finance

Only workers to justify movement in Monaco

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco is not applying the same strict movement controls as France, however workers are now required to carry with them ‘professional justification’ forms.

0
March 18, 2020 | Business & Finance

Economic relief proposals for businesses during lockdown

Stephanie Horsman

The government is releasing a purse of €50 million as a counter-guarantee from the state requested by company owners who fear for their survival during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

0
MORE STORIES

Monaco still top of the prop

Business & Finance Staff Writer -
monaopropertThe latest Knight Frank Prime Global Cities Index has reconfirmed Monaco as having the most expensive real estate worldwide. The top-end agency reports that $1 million (€954,000) buys only 17 square metres in the Principality, less than in any other city. While prices continue to increase each year, with a 10 percent jump in 2015, Knight Frank says that high demand and a limited supply have caused property prices to rise by 27.8 percent over the past five years. Largely due to a surge of buyers from Asia, Vancouver had the fastest house price growth of any city during the 12 months to September 2016, with an average increase of 32 percent. Later in the year, demand was somewhat dampened when British Columbia introduced a 15 percent transaction tax for foreign buyers. (Feature image: Photo: Tobi 87) READ ALSO: Pastor Real Estate lights up Shepherd Market with the help of Elizabeth Hurley READ ALSO: Monaco residents rank number one

Indosuez’s Davis Hall: Gold is a must-have...

[caption id="attachment_15503" align="alignleft" width="400"]lobal Head of Foreign Exchange and Precious Metals Advisory Indosuez Wealth Management, Davis Hall Global Head of Foreign Exchange and Precious Metals Advisory Indosuez Wealth Management, Davis Hall[/caption] As Global Head of Foreign Exchange and Precious Metals Advisory Indosuez Wealth Management, Davis Hall, leads a global team of 28 – including three in Monaco – strategically placed Forex specialists who speak directly to the Group’s largest customers who are multi-currency exposed. Before joining Indosuez Wealth Management in Switzerland in 1992 as a manager, Mr Hall, who was in Monaco last week to address clients of CFM Indosuez Wealth Management, started his banking career six years prior with Chase Manhattan Bank in Geneva as a trainee in the capital markets division. He then joined Cargill’s financial markets division, where he became head of the FX Proprietary Trading team. “When I joined Indosuez Wealth Management 25 years ago, I was hired to assist the set up of a fully fledged advisory foreign exchange service as a complement to the wealth managers. I still believe that currencies are a stand-alone asset class, more than ever before, with $5 trillion daily turnover. It’s the most liquid market in the world and it never sleeps,” said Mr Hall, adding that’s what makes it the “perfect discounting machine where investors can immediately reflect their convictions through the deep liquidity of the markets.” Mr Hall, who holds a BA in Languages and Fine Arts from Bowdoin College in Maine, relayed that currencies have never before been so immediate in their responses to geopolitical events, and while he believes there’s an end in sight to this period of massive political uncertainty, still every week we see something new. He used Donald Trump’s unpredictability as an example, pointing towards last week’s action in Syria, which he said adds to market hesitation as fear levels and risk aversion increase. “Even our long-standing customers are starting to have a shorter and shorter investment time frame, as we have a market that is driven by such unpredictability.” And no one knows what the end game will be, including Mr Hall and his department, who view the preservation of clients’ wealth as “how to best preserve investors' fortunes given this very short-term focus and desperate search for yield and return”. “Bonds, which are at record price levels, have been going up for 75 years if you look at long-term charts. We have interest rates and yields that have never been this low. We have accommodative monetary policy that has never been tested before, so this is a new unorthodox experiment. This is where currencies are so fascinating,” Mr Hall, who received an international baccalaureate from the International School of Geneva, enthused. “Things are going to become very exciting in the next couple of weeks with the focus on   France and the outcome of the elections, which could be asymmetrical for the euro.” Euro: can the markets adjust? Commenting that these days you need to be more of a psychologist than an economist as the fundamentals have been trumped by politics, Mr Hall explained the euro in a very binary way. “The euro has been falling for eight and a half years. At the moment, the market on the euro is still 1.07, essentially the same as last year and the year before that. But the Fed is raising rates, and the dollar is no longer responding by going up against the euro, which indicates that the euro is being held down largely because of politics, whereas in reality the fundamentals in Europe are getting better and very much on the mend. “For the first time since 2008, the 4th Quarter growth in the EU was better than US growth. You no longer have a noticeable delta of inferior growth, which was previously a driver for currencies. We know the euro is cheap and far below its equilibrium purchasing parity level, which is estimated at 1.23. However, it can’t go up until Europe stops inflating its balance sheet with an accommodative monetary policy and buying all the bonds it can to keep yields down while maintaining negative short-term interest rates. “Germany doesn’t require the monetary policy that’s being set primarily for the weaker nations. Europe won’t be able to normalise its monetary policy before the third quarter of this year. We have still to get through the German elections, so on balance I believe the euro will bend but ultimately not break. To make money at this juncture you need to be somewhat counterintuitive. I believe it is dangerous to sell euros at below 1.05.” Stating that many of Indosuez Wealth Management’s customers are euro based, the euro-dollar is always a reflection point on both sides of the Atlantic. “The US equity market rallied up 15% since Donald Trump was elected, and with things being so politically uncertain in Europe, one would assume it’s a one-way bet and the dollar should just go up. Yet Janet Yellen, Chair of the US Federal Reserve, raised interest rates and the dollar went down. Gold, however, started to go up. “The view we share with customers is that when things become this unpredictable, you have to tweak your portfolio accordingly. Given that everyone is looking for yield to extract revenue from their hard earned savings, you still have to take a relatively high degree of risk but you also have to include a couple of shock absorbers in the portfolio. We have been suggesting gold for a while now as a viable hedge. After all, nothing clears the mind more than the absence of alternatives. It’s very cheap insurance and as we believe that inflation is returning, slowly but surely, and that accommodative monetary policy will be gradually taken away, markets are going to have to adjust.” Mr Hall, who developed strengths such as a sense of discipline as well as risk-taking during his four years at Cargill, said that those wishing to maintain exposure should probably look at some sort of portfolio alterations that will compensate in case volatility increases. “Volatility may only increase for the next couple of weeks if we can get beyond May 8th in France without an extreme left or right candidate victory, then we might be able to revert back to a focus on fundamentals, instead of politics.” Europe has “been overly attentive to politics and Brexit”, Mr Hall commented, while pointing out that growth improvement, falling unemployment and the massive current account surplus that Europe – not just Germany – is running is not being talked about. “France is almost back to a balanced trade account. Spain has a current account surplus. These are not getting to the front page of the news, but they should once the euro no longer falls.” IMG_0729 (1) Sterling: Impact of Brexit The pound was at 1.50 and has fallen some 18 percent in 18 months, so it has already priced in all sorts of negatives. There’s a likely, albeit short-lived, recession coming; London will be less and less attractive. Sales forces of distribution and financial services could well be relocating away from the city of London, which means a lot of high earners could leave, and the UK could well be faced with a balance of payments problem longer term. “The UK imports 50 percent of their food and energy in a currency that is 20-25 percent more expensive. They export 50 percent to the EU, but the EU only exports 9 percent to the UK. So the UK has so much more to lose with Prime Minister Theresa May in a tricky position. Mr Hall believes that the pound will continue to underperform other currencies. The UK is likely to suffer from stagflation – “the worst enemy of any central banker” – and if interest rates are raised to combat “temporary inflation” due to transient oil prices, they’ll push the economy down. “I believe that the UK is going to face a difficult two-year negotiation phase with recessionary risks. One way to combat that is to keep the Brits at home with an undervalued currency. So, even though the pound may have priced in a lot of these negatives, it is not going to represent a saviour for the other currencies and that is precisely why gold has seen its resurgence.” US dollar: Trump l’oeil Explaining that markets had been giving President Trump the benefit of the doubt that he would deliver on simulative growth and jobs, US interest rates for 10-year government bonds have doubled. Yet now, all of a sudden, “we are starting to see a correction of this perception. All else being equal, the prime driver and catalyst for currencies remains interest rate differentials and the dollar index is tightly correlated.” Mr Hall thinks that by September “we will be talking about tapering” in Europe. “If we get a combination of Trump who doesn’t deliver as expected, and the far left or right doesn’t win in France, Angela Merkel is returned to office in Germany, the euro might well move back up to where it should be whereby the fundamentals will start to matter again.” Krone: Norwegian currency will lead Mr Hall predicts the strongest currency in Europe over the next two years will be the Norwegian currency, the krone. “Norway, has the biggest sovereign wealth fund in the world, is AAA and has an enviable current account surplus – they put so much money away for future generations because they know they are going to run out of oil at some point, Norway may be the first European nation to raise interest rates and their currency is currently attractive following the recent swift fall in oil prices. Bond prices have likely peaked. You are wise to assume currency diversification. Forex is a stand-alone asset class. The choices you have today for yield enhancement are few and far between, whereas stock markets are close to record highs in the US, and European stock markets have also rallied handsomely. People say that bad news is always dollar positive, but this time it may be different. Our crystal ball is for a gradual reversion to euro-dollar mean valuation and hedging the potential weakness of the dollar against the resurging euro is something we want to start contemplating with our customers. The optimal moment to take profit on the dollar could well be within the next two to three weeks, following the French election news. Mr Hall, offered some final advice: To keep it simple, we are pessimistic on Japan’s currency, we think people should borrow Yen, and invest elsewhere. Gold is a must-have for diversified portfolios. We prefer the Norwegian krone to the euro and the euro is almost too cheap to be sold against the US dollar. We believe the US dollar is in a peaking phase against most currencies except the Yen. Article first published April 19, 2017.  