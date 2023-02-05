Monaco break Clermont’s unbeaten run with comfortable victory

AS Monaco eased to a 2-0 victory away to Clermont Foot to continue their unbeaten league start to 2023, whilst breaking their opponent’s impressive run.

Despite a notable difference in quality between the two sides, both came into the tie on top form. Neither had lost in the calendar year, but that changed on Sunday.

Les Monégasques began like a bullet train. Despite the notable absences of Vanderson and Eliesse Ben Seghir, Monaco found themselves two goals up after just 13 minutes.

In the third minute, Guillermo Maripán got on the end of one of Caio Henrique’s deadly set balls to head home with the help of a deflection. The lead was doubled just ten minutes later. Takumi Minamino, in for the injured Ben Seghir did well to win the ball and advance up the field, feeding Aleksandr Golovin, who found Breel Embolo in the box. The Swiss striker couldn’t miss the open net just a yard out after some great work by the tricky Russian playmaker.

The Principality side continued to create but lacked the clinical touch to add to their lead. However, those misses were of no consequence as a focused and professional Monaco side controlled the game and saw out the 2-0 victory against Clermont.

“I’m happy that the team learnt the lessons from the match against Auxerre and pushed until the end and not allow the opposition to have chances. We need to continue like that,” said Philippe Clement post-match.

Les Monégasques are now provisionally just one point off a podium spot. Having avoided the Auxerre and Clermont banana skin ties, Monaco’s schedule intensifies, with matches against PSG, Bayern Leverkusen and local rivals Nice coming up this month.

Photo by AS Monaco