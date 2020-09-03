Delayed Monaco-built Satellite launched

Friday, September 4, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
1 new case of Covid-19 on 3 Sept. in Monaco brings total to 143: 2 residents hospitalised - 1 in ICU, 43 home monitored, 94 healed, 1 resident death
The first flight of Vega’s rideshare service using the Small Spacecraft Mission Service (SSMS) dispenser for light satellites, launched from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana at 02:51 BST / 03:51 CEST on 3rd September (22:51 local time on 2nd September).
Vega’s return to flight proves new launch service capabilities on an ESA-developed launch vehicle while ensuring continuity of Europe’s guaranteed and independent access to space.
Monegasque gymnast Kevin Crovetto is the fourth and final member of team Notorious, led by Gareth Wittstock, for the fast approaching water bike challenge ‘The Crossing: Calvi to Monaco’.
French President Emmanuel Macron has presented a green-tinted €100 billion recovery plan to pull the country out of its economic slump and create jobs.
A representative of the 70,000 small to medium-sized enterprises in the PACA region says he does not see up to 25% of them surviving the economic crisis triggered by the recent pandemic.
Monaco’s new Minister of State Pierre Dartout has spoken to the local press to lay out his plans for the future of the Principality.