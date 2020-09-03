Weather
1 new case of Covid-19 on 3 Sept. in Monaco brings total to 143: 2 residents hospitalised - 1 in ICU, 43 home monitored, 94 healed, 1 resident death

Delayed Monaco-built Satellite launched

By Stephanie Horsman - September 3, 2020

A series of events had prevented the launch of the Vega rocket carrying a nanosatellite built in the Principality three times this year, however it was fourth time lucky this week. 

First it was the global health crisis, then it was the weather at the launch site in Guyana back in June, then it was a typhoon that thwarted the launch of the Vega rocket meant to take a Monegasque-built satellite into the heavens.

Arianespace, the company charged with the launches, was forced to cancel the launch on Tuesday night due to a South Korean typhoon.

But the hiatus ended late Wednesday with the successful deployment using a new dispenser system that will now become a regular feature on future missions.

The first flight of Vega’s rideshare service using the Small Spacecraft Mission Service (SSMS) dispenser for light satellites, launched from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana at 02:51 BST / 03:51 CEST on 3rd September (22:51 local time on 2nd September).

Vega’s return to flight proves new launch service capabilities on an ESA-developed launch vehicle while ensuring continuity of Europe’s guaranteed and independent access to space.

 

 

 

Subsidy offered for energy efficient windows
Free digital revision lessons for students

September 1, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: Designer Daniela Boutsen

Daniela Boutsen could never have imagined the life she would lead when growing up in Berlin. Now, she has a successful design company listing royalty, heads of state and the elite among her clientele.

0
August 25, 2020 | Local News

Using technology to “fill” empty stadiums

A new technology that makes semi-filled stadiums appear full was utilised during the recent Herculis games in Monaco, helping athletes keep their mojo while giving spectators a more authentic experience.

0
August 19, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Interview: Chris Buncombe on being an F1 wingman

Simon Pavitt speaks with British racing driver Chris Buncombe about life supporting best friend Jenson Button and rekindling the Rocket Motorsport name.

0
August 18, 2020 | Local News

Felipe Massa announces split from Venturi Racing

Brazilian driver Felipe Massa has revealed that he will no longer be racing for Monegasque E-Grand Prix team Venturi Racing, in a move that surprised many.

0

September 4, 2020 | Local News

Gymnast completes team Notorious

Cassandra Tanti

Monegasque gymnast Kevin Crovetto is the fourth and final member of team Notorious, led by Gareth Wittstock, for the fast approaching water bike challenge ‘The Crossing: Calvi to Monaco’.

0
September 4, 2020 | Local News

Macron’s €100 billion recovery package

Cassandra Tanti

French President Emmanuel Macron has presented a green-tinted €100 billion recovery plan to pull the country out of its economic slump and create jobs.

0
September 4, 2020 | Local News

25% of businesses predicted to go bust in PACA region

Stephanie Horsman

A representative of the 70,000 small to medium-sized enterprises in the PACA region says he does not see up to 25% of them surviving the economic crisis triggered by the recent pandemic.

0
September 4, 2020 | Local News

New Minister holds first press briefing

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco’s new Minister of State Pierre Dartout has spoken to the local press to lay out his plans for the future of the Principality.

0
