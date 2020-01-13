Monaco celebrates Russian New Year

Monday, January 13, 2020
Rolling strike action in France continues to disrupt train services to and from Monaco
It was a full house for the annual Russian New Year party at the Yacht Club of Monaco on Friday.
While Old New Year’s Eve is officially celebrated on 13th January, more than 500 guests descended on the YCM for a pre-party on the 10th.
Now in its 16th year, the event has become a traditional Russian New Year celebration in the Principality, attracting members and guests from across the globe and an impressive line-up of entertainment.
Muscovite pop group Fabrika, Russian singer Elena Temnikova, British singer-songwriter Sophie Ellis-Bextor and DJ Martin Solveig ramped up the tempo as midnight approached and the Russian community had their chance to welcome in the new year.
Guests danced the night away on the upper deck of the Clubhouse with its panoramic view of the Rock and YCM Marina after enjoying a traditional menu devised by Chef Evgeniy Kuznetsov that included caviar, piroshkis and pavlova, washed down with Beluga vodka.
Among the guests was HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco.
Top photo: Courtesy Yacht Club of Monaco
