Monaco closes Covid-19 response centre after three years

The next phase of Monaco’s “living with Covid” strategy is the closure of testing and monitoring centres within the Rainier III Auditorium, which have been used to manage the health crisis since 2020.

The Monaco Government announced on Monday 28th March that the Covid-19 call centre, the testing centre, the home monitoring centre and the epidemiological investigation unit will close their doors on the evening of 31st March, ending the Covid testing and monitoring health services offered by the Prince’s Government.

Now, people who would like to take a PCR test must go to a laboratory, while pharmacies will still be offering rapid antigen tests.

The Covid-19 vaccination centre will be relocated to the Princess Grace Hospital Centre (CHPG), where appointments can be made by telephone.

The government will continue to update its website covid19.mc with relevant information.

“The Prince’s Government sends its very sincere thanks to all the teams mobilised during this crisis for their work and their involvement,” said the government in a statement.

Photo credit: Manuel Vitali, Government Communication Department