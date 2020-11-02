Weather
9 new cases of Covid-19 on 2 Nov. brings total to 375: 6 hospitalised - 2 resident, 6 in ICU - 4 resident, 82 home monitored, 281 healed, 1 resident death

Monaco crush Bordeaux in 4-0 win

Monaco crush Bordeaux in 4-0 win

By Stephanie Horsman - November 2, 2020

The Red and Whites inflicted serious damage on Girondins de Bordeaux on Sunday, keeping hold of their undefeated status at home in this ninth matchday of Ligue 1 play.

Playing their fifth game at Stade Louis II of the season, AS Monaco took advantage of their home team advantage to defeat Bordeaux featuring a different 4-2-2 line-up.

This clearly worked for them as the Red and Whites had three goals all within a four minute period in the first half. The first was made by the ever-amazing Wissam Ben Yedder in the 27th minute on a header provided by Caio Henrique. Not two minutes later, Ruben Aguilar sent a ball to Gelson Martins who knocked it between the posts at the far left. This was followed, literally, a minute later by a pass from Ben Yedder to Kevin Volland who made a close range header for a third point.

“We got the right reaction after doing a good job this week, said Coach Niko Kovac. “My players are learning as they go. Today it went well for them, but we are working hard to allow them to progress. Something interesting happened today, especially considering that Bordeaux had only conceded five goals in eight games since the start of the season and let in four of them tonight.”

The second half didn’t produce quite the number of goals but added one more to the total when in the 57thminute, Kevin Volland cleared the goal again on a pass from Gelson Martins for the final goal of the game.

This high point score has pushed the Red and Whites up in Ligue 1 standings to 8th place, just behind Metz and Lyon with whom they are nearly neck and neck.

“I think it’s a benchmark game,” Coach Kovac added. “We are happy with this victory and this match. Success has been eluding us in the last few games and I felt like it was the other way around tonight. I’m happy for the four goals we scored, but also because we didn’t concede. This is very important because it highlights the work being done by the defense and the goalkeeper. I find that the goals scored tonight are just the fruit of the work being done in training week after week, and moreover, they are very beautiful goals.”

 

 

Photo by AS Monaco

 

 

