Monaco Crypto Summit to focus on future of cryptocurrency

The Grimaldi Forum is hosting the Monaco Crypto Summit this week, with speakers and special guests exploring trends in the crypto world as well as announcing new partnerships and products.

The crypto world has been on shifting sands this year, with a dramatic €1.951 trillion drop since its November 2021 high, sending several crypto lending platforms and hedge funds into bankruptcy. But with the dark comes the light, and others have found new opportunities in these new conditions, receiving funding and acquisitions that are springboards for new investors.

For those already involved or looking to learn more about the world of cryptocurrencies, the Monaco Crypto Summit is just the place to check out what the latest trends are and how to take advantage of them. Hosted at the Grimaldi Forum on Friday 29th July, the line-up will include some heavy hitters in the industry as well as some special invitees.

Organisers of the event have announced that HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco and Al Burgio, the founder of the DigitalBits blockchain, are amongst the evening’s expected special guests and speakers.

The theme of the Monaco Crypto Summit, sponsored by DigitalBits Foundation, is the future of cryptocurrency. The event is expected to create a big buzz with, in addition to Al Burgio, speakers such as Brittany Kaiser, co-founder of Own Your Data Foundation, Kory Hoang, founder and chief executive officer of Stably, Lauren Bissel, founder and CEO of Immutable Industries, Bryan Talebi, founder and CEO of Ahura AI, and many others in attendance.

Burgio posted a recent community update, saying, “There are certain confidential elements under development that are due to be made public on the 29th of July,” adding an air of excitement to the event.

The event will be capped with a VIP dinner that will be hosted by the Yacht Club of Monaco where a celebration is in store for the new partnership with the Monaco virtual racing circuit.

Monaco has been hosting a number of crypto events this year, including CoinAgenda, a global conference series connecting blockchain and cryptocurrency investors with start-ups since 2014, back in May. Stars’n’Bars is also hosting a Crypto Meetup on 30th July, where organisers are inviting people to come and talk about crypto-related experiences and thoughts, including market trends and NFTs.

For those who can’t make the event, theCUBE will be covering it live and will offer on-demand streaming afterwards. To register, go to https://events.cube365.net/monaco/crypto-summit

For more info on the actual event, visit https://monacocryptosummit.com/

Photo by Monaco Life