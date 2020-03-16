Weather
Monte-Carlo, MC
broken clouds
10.6 ° C
13.9 °
3.3 °
62%
2.6kmh
79%
Tue
14 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
14 °
Fri
14 °
Sat
13 °
Monday, March 16, 2020

Business & Finance

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Monaco’s Minister of State Serge Telle has tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the Principality's 9th confirmed case of the novel coronavirus

Monaco declares €50 million economic package

Monaco declares €50 million economic package

By Cassandra Tanti - March 16, 2020

The Monaco Government has announced that it will release €50 million to counteract the impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

Minister of Finance and Economy Jean Castellini announced on Monday afternoon that the government is applying the same offensive measures to the economy that it is applying to the health of citizens, freeing up €50 million euros in the budget for companies who find themselves in financial difficulty.

“Our goal is to prevent bankruptcies by relieving the cash flow of troubled businesses,” said the minister.

The announcement follows other economic measures already declared by the government, including the deferral of VAT payments for two months, assistance for partial or total temporary unemployment, the improvement of bank loans or zero-rate loans granted by banks with interest to be paid by the State, and the establishment of a guarantee fund for loans granted, up from 65% to 100%.

Rent charges for businesses will also be delayed for two months or more.

The Prince’s Government has strengthened its request for employers to adopt teleworking in the Principality, saying that those who refuse to adopt the measure will be asked to justify their decision.

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleGovernment warns against anti-inflammatory drugs
Next articleSerge Telle tests positive for Covid-19

Editors pics

January 29, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: Fabrice Marquet

Fabrice Marquet talks to Monaco Life about developing the Principality’s first ever business incubator MonacoTech and moving on to his next venture, Monaco Foundry.

0
January 22, 2020 | Business & Finance

Casino Square to be renovated by Easter

Work has begun on renewing Casino Square and SBM President Jean-Luc Biamonti has stressed that, while the move is necessary to improve security, the glamorous look of Monaco’s most famous square will be maintained.

0
January 14, 2020 | Business & Finance

Department of Labour expands e-services

The Monegasque Department of Labour is taking its commitment to the Extended Monaco programme to the next level with a restructured system for employees and job seekers.

0
December 5, 2019 | Business & Finance

YPO elects Economou as chairman

Monaco-based Anastasios (Tassos) Economou has been elected chairman of the Board of Directors of YPO, a global leadership community for chief executives. It was announced earlier this week that Economou will be the 69th member to hold this office and will succeed current YPO Chairman Elizabeth Zucker. He will begin his term on 1st July 2020. A member […]

0

daily

March 16, 2020 | Business & Finance

Monaco declares €50 million economic package

Cassandra Tanti

The Monaco Government has announced that it will release €50 million to counteract the impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

0
March 10, 2020 | Business & Finance

Economic impact spreading faster than Covid-19

Cassandra Tanti

As Italy goes into lockdown and tourism businesses enter a tail-spin, there are calls for governments to put as much effort into halting the economic impact of Covid-19 as treating the health crisis.

0
March 10, 2020 | Business & Finance

Port Palace hotel under new ownership

Stephanie Horsman

French property investor The Madar Group has just bought the Port Palace from Lofti Maktouf. Their plan is to update the hotel to meet the expectations of today’s savvy young clientele.

0
March 9, 2020 | Business & Finance

Markets weekly

Barclays

After Super Tuesday last week showed former vice president Joe Biden resurrecting his campaign and halting Bernie Sander’s progress, this Tuesday sees a flurry of state primaries and caucuses.

0
MORE STORIES

Fully 5G connected

The Principality of Monaco is now completely connected to 5G, making it the first in the world to achieve total coverage with the high speed technology.

Unemployment in France finally falls below 10%

Business & Finance Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_2770" align="alignleft" width="400"]Photo: Twitter Pôle emploi Photo: Twitter Pôle emploi[/caption]

The number of unemployed fell by 74,000 in France, down 0.3 points compared to the first quarter to 9.9%, according to the Insee statistical institute.

The unemployment rate finally fell below the 10% mark that the deeply unpopular President Francois Hollande has been targeting. The unemployment rate continues the decline it began in the third quarter of 2015. In one year, the unemployment rate has fallen by 0.5 points.

All ages have benefited from this improvement, but this is even more pronounced among young people (-0.4 points on a quarter), an age group particularly affected by short contracts. However, the fall in the number of jobless is unlikely to work to the benefit of the President’s poll ratings, with 88 percent of voters disapproving of his performance at the start of July.