Wednesday, February 19, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

New symposium to highlight the risks human activities expose the oceans to and the threats that those activities pose to human health

Monaco Delegation visits Mali

By Stephanie Horsman - February 19, 2020

A delegation from Monaco has visited the African nation of Mali where health, education and civil protection topped the agenda.

Laurent Anselmi, the Minister for External Relations and Cooperation, led a Monegasque delegation to the landlocked, French-speaking country where they met with Malian officials and the Monegasque Cooperation partners.

Michel Sidibe, Mali’s Minister of Health and Social Affairs, joined Mr Anselmi for a sanctioned signing of two Memoranda of Understanding regarding the fight against sickle cell anaemia in the region.

The disease strikes people of African descent and affects millions. In fact, it is the world’s leading genetically transferred disease and can increase risks of stroke, cause delayed growth, affect vision and lead to painful episodes that see swelling in hands and feet as well as in bones, joints, chest and abdomen.

In addition to the memo signing, the delegation attended formal meetings and field visits. These gave the two sides a chance to speak about the various partnerships that Monaco and Mali enjoy together in the fields of civil protection, health, education and socio-economic integration practices.

Equipment was also delivered to the National School of Civil Protection in Bamako, and a renewal of the partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations, aimed at strengthening security food in northern Mali, were also on the agenda.

Finally, Laurent Anselmi participated alongside the former Malian head of state, Amadou Toumani Touré, president of the Children’s Foundation, to inaugurate the Mali-Monaco-SHARE cardiac catheterisation unit of the Mother-Child Hospital of Bamako.

Monaco and Mali have had formal relations since 2006.

Photo: Laurent Anselmi, Government Advisor-Minister of External Relations and Cooperation visiting SOS Children’s Village Mali © Hamdia Traoéré

 

MORE STORIES

Monaco Christmas services in English

Local News Staff Writer -
2014Christingle05_smallSt Paul’s Anglican Church hosted its Children's Christingle, the traditional Christmas Eve service for kids, at 5 pm on Saturday. A Christingle was given to each child at the service, symbolising the message of Christmas: the orange represents the world; the red ribbon represents the blood of Christ; the four cocktail sticks containing dried fruits represent the four seasons and the fruits of the earth; and the lit candle represents Christ as the light of the world. Midnight Mass will be held at 11 pm tonight, with a Family Christmas Celebration on Sunday, December 25, at 10:30 am (22 avenue Grande Bretagne). https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=svaH12kVTtE&feature=youtu.be  

Minister of State discusses Monaco’s EU negotiations...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_5604" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: ©Direction de la Communication/Charly Gallo Photo: ©Direction de la Communication/Charly Gallo[/caption] Minister of State, Serge Telle, took the opportunity to address the editorial board of Euronet+, who are meeting in Monaco this week, and talk to its members on the topic of Monaco’s ongoing negotiations with the European Union. The 25 members of the European radio station network that was set up in 2007, with support from the European Commission as a consortium of European international and national radio stations, heard that while Monaco is seeking an association agreement with the European Union, which does not amount to becoming a member state, the Principality is in no particular hurry. “We do not want any agreement, but a good deal,” Mr Telle said. “Monaco has 40,000 residents and only 20% are Monegasque,” he told the press. “We have 100 different nationalities. So we must preserve our identity but we must also be progressive.” While pointing out that the EU stands for peace and prosperity, the Minister of State commented that the agreement with the EU, if negotiated under the right terms, would allow Monaco to export its businesses to other EU-member states without having to go through France. He also reminded the roundtable, when asked several times about Monaco’s tax haven status, that in July the country signed a tax transparency agreement with the EU. Mr Telle also explained that, unlike many European countries, Monaco has no debt, and has a budget surplus. He mentioned that while there may not be personal income tax in Monaco, there are business taxes and 50 percent of the State’s revenues comes from the Value Added Tax (VAT). Meanwhile in New York, on September 22 the Minister of State used the opportunity of the opening of the 71st session of the General Assembly of the United Nations to remind the 131 heads of state and government present of the priorities set by the Sovereign Prince. “Under the leadership of HSH Prince Albert II, and as part of an ancient tradition, the whole Principality is now mobilised to protect the environment. (This includes) the Government that I lead, of course, but also other institutions: the Oceanographic Institute, the Prince Albert II Foundation, the Scientific Centre of Monaco, as well as many private players.” Mr Telle added that although oceans represent two-thirds of the surface of our planet, their bio-diversity is often overlooked. “A planet with nine billion people can not survive without the sustainable use of their resources,” he said.