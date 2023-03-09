Monaco drops systematic isolation for Covid-positive population

As part of its “Covid-exit strategy”, the government is scrapping compulsory self-isolation for people who test positive for the virus as well as mandatory vaccination for caregivers.

The circulation of Covid-19 in Monaco has dropped dramatically since the start of the year, with only six new cases detected in the week ending 5th March and an incidence rate of just 15.

As a result, the Prince’s Government announced on Thursday 9th March that it would scrap the last of its Covid measures, four weeks after the French Government did the same.

“As of Saturday 11th March, the systematic isolation of people who test positive for Covid-19 will end. On this same date, the contact cases of a positive case will no longer be followed by the epidemiological investigation unit and will no longer have to carry out a PCR or antigen test on D+2 of the last contact,” said the government in a statement.

In addition, mandatory vaccination for caregivers, as written in law n° 1.509 of 20th September 2021, will be lifted, allowing the reinstatement of suspended personnel from Monday 27th March.

“As part of this exit from the crisis, the Prince’s Government encourages people who show signs of respiratory infection, whether due to covid, influenza or any other virus likely to be transmitted by air, to wear a mask, to respect barrier gestures and to get contact their attending physician,” added the government.

One of the last remaining Covid measures in Monaco is mandatory mask wearing in health establishments.

Photo by Monaco Life