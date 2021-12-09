Monaco Experiences: Spa Metropole by Givenchy

Whether it’s a luxurious rejuvenation for the festive season, a thoughtful gift for Christmas, or a New Year detox, Spa Metropole by Givenchy offers an oasis in the heart of Monte-Carlo, where fashion house chic meets mind and body revival.

With an elegant interior designed by Didier Gomez, Spa Metropole by Givenchy reflects the House’s sophistication and modernity in every detail.

From the gilded reception room and white marble floors, to illuminated forest prints and glass lamps softly lighting the hallways, the ambiance here is contemporary and calm.

The spa offers an extensive list of treatments, including the signature Metropole Le Soin Noir by Givenchy, a 90-minute face and body custom-tailored treatment.

The anti-jetlag body massage and facial treatment is a must for busy travellers, while the anti-fatigue and radiance treatment is perfect for this month’s demanding social calendar.

I tried Glam Up by Givenchy, a unique creation combining relaxation and beauty. After selecting a scent, specially crafted by Givenchy to help guide clients to the realm of relaxation, I was treated to a therapeutic back massage to refocus my mind and shed the stress of daily life. It continued with an exclusive treatment for the eye area with the application of the Le Soin Noir lace mask, a unique formula that promises to produce instant visible results.

As the name suggests, Glam Up by Givenchy finishes with a make-up ritual, giving guests the opportunity to get creative with the colours and textures of Maison Givenchy.

Given the health restrictions, guests will enjoy the single or couple suites with private steam room and bath, while the post-treatment space offers full relaxation with snacks and healthy juices.

Linda, my aesthetician, was incredibly skilled in all three processes, and this, I later learned, is the result of a dedicated training regimen and skill renewal program that Givenchy provides its staff.

Overall, the 105-minute spa package for 310€ was everything that it promised to be, and more. For those who wish to give a gift of pampering this Christmas, it also comes with a special treat.

The list of treatments is extensive at Spa Metropole by Givenchy, and features everything from pedicures and manicures, to yoga, swimming and a fitness studio.

In addition to feeling fully rejuvenated and ready to take on the world, I was particularly impressed by the professionalism and attention to detail here. Even from behind masks, the staff exuded warmth, charm and talent, making my experience at the Spa Metropole by Givenchy truly luxurious and unique.

Photos in article by Hôtel Métropole Monte-Carlo