Monaco extends free Covid testing for one month

Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Confirmed number of Covid-19 cases in Monaco is 99: 94 cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths
The government says it is not “lowering its guard” against the possibility of a Covid-19 rebound and will provide another month’s worth of free testing for residents and workers in the Principality.
How much would you pay for a pair of old Adidas worn by Prince Albert during the 2000 Summer Olympics? Well, the Princess's Foundation is hoping for a pretty penny when the shoes go under the hammer in a week.
It will not be mandatory for students in Monaco to return to classrooms on Monday like France because, rationed the government on Wednesday, the school year will end only four days later.
In the fifth public meeting in three months, the National Council on Tuesday examined a variety of new bills including one for small business owners and the possibility of extending Monaco's economic aid.
