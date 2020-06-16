Monaco extends free Covid testing for one month

The instrument of accession to the Treaty on the Arms Trade, signed by HSH the Sovereign Prince, has been officially handed to the office of the Secretary General of the United Nations... The first major text on disarmament since the adoption 20 years ago of the treaty banning nuclear testing, the Treaty recognises the social, economic and humanitarian costs of the unregulated trade of conventional arms, in which civilians are the main victims of conflict and armed violence, particularly women and children. The objective of this instrument is to empower the export of conventional weapons in the light of the political situation in each country. By joining the Arms Trade Treaty, which entered into force on 24 December 2014, the Principality became the 86th state to do so. PHOTO: S.E. Mme Isabelle Picco, Ambassadeur, Représentant permanent, présente l’instrument d’adhésion de la Principauté à Mme Arancha Hinojal-Oyarbide, juriste à la Section des traités du Bureau des affaires juridiques des Nations Unies ©DR L’instrument d’adhésion au Traité sur le commerce des armes signé par S.A.S. le Prince Souverain a été remis, le jeudi 30 juin 2016, au Secrétaire Général des Nations Unies qui en est le dépositaire, par S.E. Mme Isabelle Picco, Représentant permanent de la Principauté auprès des Nations Unies. Premier texte majeur en matière de désarmement depuis l’adoption, il y a 20 ans, du traité d’interdiction complète des essais nucléaires, ce Traité reconnaît les conséquences sociales, économiques et humanitaires du commerce illicite et non réglementé d’armes classiques. Les civils sont les principales victimes de conflits et de violences armés, en particulier les femmes et les enfants. L’objectif de cet Instrument est donc de responsabiliser l’exportation des armes conventionnelles au regard de la situation politique de chaque pays. En adhérant au Traité sur le commerce des armes, entré en vigueur le 24 décembre 2014, la Principauté en devient le 86ème Etat partie.