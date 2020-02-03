Monaco faces disappointing loss to Nîmes

Each year, the Monaco City Council aims to make Halloween as fun as possible for its young ones and this year they will be spoiled for choice. Festivities will kick off with a free treasure hunt at the Princess Antoinette Park between 2pm and 4.30pm on Thursday 31October. Registration is required on site from 2pm. This will be followed by a new sound and light show featuring illuminated pumpkins and music. To attend, go to the multisport field at the top of the park from 5pm. The show will last for one hour.The Exotic Garden will once again celebrate Halloween with activities and games for children aged over 10. The Cave Observatory will be decked out in spooky decorations, with music, thrills, games and sweets. This one is aimed at the older ones who have permission to party until 9pm. The event is free and available to children attending school in Monaco. Places are limited and registration is necessary in advance at the Exotic Garden.All age groups are welcome to celebrate Halloween at the Médiathèque with a series of workshops. On Wednesday 30October, from 10am to 11am, parents and kids from three years of age are invited to take part in Halloween mask making. The following day, on Thursday 31, kids aged over six can come to the Princess Caroline Library from 2.30pm to 5pm for games and riddles on the theme of Harry Potter. Places are limited and registration is necessary. So, tell the kids to get their spookiest costumes ready, because there is plenty of fun planned. This article was first published on 14th October