Monday, February 3, 2020

Makeover of Casino Square to dramatically change the look of Monte Carlo

Monaco faces disappointing loss to Nîmes

By Stephanie Horsman - February 3, 2020

After a promising start, AS Monaco has fallen to Nîmes 1-3 away on Saturday.

The Red and Whites were looking good at the beginning of the match against 19th ranked Nîmes Olympique on Saturday night. A Wissam Ben Yedder goal at the quarter hour mark opened the scoring and put them ahead. It was a spectacular play, tucking the ball between the posts despite an awkward angle, and gave Ben Yedder his 15th goal of the season, whilst giving newbie Fofana the assist.

But then, around the half hour mark, everything went haywire. Florian Miguel evened up the score as Bakayoko fouled Romain Philippoteaux whilst trying to recover the ball after a bit of poor ball control. He got the yellow card for his trouble, but after the play was reviewed on video, the decision was changed, and the referee sent him off. When Gelson Martins stepped in to argue the call, he too was red carded and sent his marching orders and additionally, Fofana was booked as well.

With seriously bad luck on their tails, the Red and Whites were then two men down with 15 minutes still on the clock until halftime, punished for a foul that appeared to many to only warrant a warning. Though struggling, Monaco managed to keep it together and not concede any goals by the half.

After the break, there was some excellent ball-handling on both sides, and at the 62nd minute, all that good play was converted into a goal by Nîmes’s Philippoteaux. Moreno’s men struck back 10 minutes later when Ben Yedder almost made his second goal of the night, but was thwarted by Bernardoni, ostensibly as payback for his earlier goal.

Down by one, the match seemed far from over until the 79th, when Martinez snuck one in from the corner. Sadly, Monaco wasn’t able to even things up again, and in the end the score held firm at 1-3.

AS Monaco faces Angers tonight at Stade Louis II.

 

Photo source: AS Monaco

Beausoleil supports National Front

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_15681" align="alignleft" width="300"]Photo: Remi JDN Photo: Remi JDN[/caption]

The first round of the French regional elections gave resounding victory to the National Front, with Marion Marechal-Le Pen far ahead of The Republicans and the Socialists in the Paca region, with more than 41 percent of votes cast.

The FN victory was even more marked in Beausoleil, just over the border from Monaco, where 44.34% of votes were cast for the ant-immigration party. Christian Estrosi’s Republicans won 34.57% of the vote, with the Socialists winning just 8.59 percent and the Greens 4.48 percent. Just days before the poll a number of large businesses and media outlets launched an attack on the National Front, claiming that a vote in support of the rightist party would destabilise France. A surge in personal support for President Francois Hollande in the wake of the November 13 atrocities in Paris failed to translate into votes for his socialist party. Voting in the second round takes place next Sunday, December 13.  

Kids get the spooky treatment for Halloween

News Cassandra Tanti -
The Monaco City Council is going all out this year for Halloween, organising a host of fun and spooky activities for the Principality’s school children including a new sound and light show. Each year, the Monaco City Council aims to make Halloween as fun as possible for its young ones and this year they will be spoiled for choice. Festivities will kick off with a free treasure hunt at the Princess Antoinette Park between 2pm and 4.30pm on Thursday 31st October. Registration is required on site from 2pm. This will be followed by a new sound and light show featuring illuminated pumpkins and music. To attend, go to the multisport field at the top of the park from 5pm. The show will last for one hour. The Exotic Garden will once again celebrate Halloween with activities and games for children aged over 10. The Cave Observatory will be decked out in spooky decorations, with music, thrills, games and sweets. This one is aimed at the older ones who have permission to party until 9pm. The event is free and available to children attending school in Monaco. Places are limited and registration is necessary in advance at the Exotic Garden. All age groups are welcome to celebrate Halloween at the Médiathèque with a series of workshops. On Wednesday 30th October, from 10am to 11am, parents and kids from three years of age are invited to take part in Halloween mask making. The following day, on Thursday 31st, kids aged over six can come to the Princess Caroline Library from 2.30pm to 5pm for games and riddles on the theme of Harry Potter. Places are limited and registration is necessary. So, tell the kids to get their spookiest costumes ready, because there is plenty of fun planned.   This article was first published on 14th October 