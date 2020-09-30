Monaco first to join United for Biodiversity coalition

Wednesday, September 30, 2020
2 new cases of Covid-19 on 29 Sept. in Monaco brings total to 214: 8 hospitalised - 5 residents, 28 home monitored, 178 healed, 1 resident death
The Monegasque government is encouraging owners and tenants to give their homes a make-over by offering a “renovation bonus” as part of the State’s plan for economic recovery.
Women in Tunisia are set to benefit from a four-year job creation agreement signed this week between Monaco, the United Nations and the Union for the Mediterranean.
The Oceanographic Institute is trailblazing by becoming the first official member of the European Commission’s environmentally-minded global coalition, United for Biodiversity.
A new music project in Monaco, Voice in Progress, will be holdings its first concert this October featuring 20 of the region’s brightest stars.