Free digital revision lessons for students

More than 170 middle and high school students are taking part in digital pre-school support classes funded by the Monaco government.

Given the unprecedented situation with education amid the Covid-19 health crisis, the Monegasque Government and Extended Monaco decided to join forces with Parkours, a company specialising in school support, to offer a pre-school refresher course during the first week of September. It was made available to children who experienced difficulties during their third trimester or who simply need to revise to make their return to school easier.

The week focuses on three fundamental subjects: French, mathematics and English.

Much like distance education during confinement, daily support is provided via videoconference by student tutors selected and trained by Parkours, in groups of three to four students.

At the beginning of the week, a diagnostic test identified the areas that needed reinforcement or improvement in each child, and at the end of each session, parents receive a detailed SMS informing them of what has been achieved, followed by a full report at the end of the week.

Digital education is one of the key points of the Extended Monaco program.