Weather
Monte-Carlo, MC
few clouds
14.9 ° C
17.8 °
11.7 °
58%
2.1kmh
18%
Sun
13 °
Mon
14 °
Tue
13 °
Wed
13 °
Thu
11 °
Saturday, February 22, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

The Monaco Red Cross joins international call for donations to tackle coronavirus

Monaco gives cigarette butts second life  

Monaco gives cigarette butts second life  

By Cassandra Tanti - February 22, 2020

More than 70 billion cigarette butts are generated in France each year. Half end up on the ground or in the sea, causing untold ecological destruction. Now Monaco has a plan to recycle these tiny pollutants for a better end.

As the Principality moves in an ever-greener direction, more inventive ways of handling waste are being formulated. In the case of cigarette butts, 66,000 (11 kilos) of which were collected in front of SBM Offshore alone in 2019, they are being positively transformed by a company out of Bordeaux called EcoMégot.

EcoMégot collects these tiny environmental disasters, and at a factory in Montpellier turns them into a carbon fibre component which will be used for upcoming aeronautical projects.  

Cigarette butts may seem innocuous enough, but they are actually major polluters. A single butt can pollute 500 litres of water and can release 2,500 chemical components. Additionally, they take up to twelve years to decompose. 

The initiative has been applauded by environmental groups as well as by Marie-Pierre Gramaglia, Monaco’s Minister of Equipment, Town Planning and the Environment.

Another ecological hot topic for Monegasques is also currently being addressed. The call for public composters has gained momentum. One exists in Princess Antoinette Park and the idea of installing more is fast becoming popular.

A solution is to build a public organic waste centre in collaboration with neighbouring communities. Whilst the idea is currently only in it’s infancy, the impetus is growing. Representatives from the Mission for the Energy Transition understand the demand, and are considering several possible solutions.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleSpirits run high at CHPG thanks to ASM
Next articleA night at the opera

Editors pics

February 17, 2020 | News

Win 2 Metabolic Balance programmes

Our Premium Rewards partner Metabolic Balance is giving away TWO nutrition programs, valued at over 900€ each!

0
February 14, 2020 | News

Insider tips: the best of Courchevel

International TV presenter Kristina Guberman shares her favourite hotspots at luxury ski resort Courchevel.

0
February 4, 2020 | News

Interview: Georges Gambarini, Smart City Program Manager

Georges Gambarini talks about what it means to be a Smart City, why we need 5G, and the exciting new technology that is set to roll out in 2020.

0
January 29, 2020 | News

Interview: Fabrice Marquet

Fabrice Marquet talks to Monaco Life about developing the Principality’s first ever business incubator MonacoTech and moving on to his next venture, Monaco Foundry.

0

daily

February 22, 2020 | News

Monaco gives cigarette butts second life  

Cassandra Tanti

More than 70 billion cigarette butts are generated in France each year. Half end up on the ground or in the sea, causing untold ecological destruction. Now Monaco has a plan to recycle these tiny pollutants for a better end.

0
February 21, 2020 | News

Spirits run high at CHPG thanks to ASM

Cassandra Tanti

Children in the Princess Grace Hospital have been decked out in specially adapted AS Monaco ‘jerseys’ to help boost spirits in the pediatric ward.

0
February 21, 2020 | News

Famous Aussie comedy to hit the stage

Stephanie Horsman

Priscilla, Queen of the Desert The Musical, adapted from the 1994 Australian sleeper hit film, is coming to the Grimaldi Forum for four days this June.

0
February 21, 2020 | News

Fighting homelessness at the grassroots level

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco has highlighted the importance of sport in tackling homelessness and building a sense of belonging at a recent United Nations meeting.

0
MORE STORIES
Monaco FC

Leicester City fans yearn for permanent Tielemans...

Local News Staff Writer -
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has praised Monaco loanee Youri Tielemans. The club would love to see the star performer sign permanently in January.

Playground reopens at Place des Moulins

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_29370" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Facebook Gouvernement Monaco Photo: Facebook Gouvernement Monaco[/caption] The children's playground at Place des Moulins has recently reopened, after a complete 6-week renovation by the Department of Urban Planning which began on January 15. The redevelopment of the garden concerns in particular the fencing and gates, for the safety of children, the replacement of games and soft ground, the creation of planter-boxes set up around the trees of the garden, and the replacement of grass by synthetic grass that will prevent children from getting dirty in bad weather. Particular attention has been paid to the choice of games so that children with reduced mobility or visually impaired can take full advantage of this very popular space.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/princesse-antoinette-pavilion-and-mini-golf-reopen/