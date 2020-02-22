Monaco gives cigarette butts second life  

Saturday, February 22, 2020
The Monaco Red Cross joins international call for donations to tackle coronavirus
More than 70 billion cigarette butts are generated in France each year. Half end up on the ground or in the sea, causing untold ecological destruction. Now Monaco has a plan to recycle these tiny pollutants for a better end.
Children in the Princess Grace Hospital have been decked out in specially adapted AS Monaco ‘jerseys’ to help boost spirits in the pediatric ward.
Priscilla, Queen of the Desert The Musical, adapted from the 1994 Australian sleeper hit film, is coming to the Grimaldi Forum for four days this June.
Monaco has highlighted the importance of sport in tackling homelessness and building a sense of belonging at a recent United Nations meeting.