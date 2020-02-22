Monaco gives cigarette butts second life  

READ ALSO

[caption id="attachment_29370" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Facebook Gouvernement Monaco[/caption] The children's playground at Place des Moulins has recently reopened, after a complete 6-week renovation by the Department of Urban Planning which began on January 15. The redevelopment of the garden concerns in particular the fencing and gates, for the safety of children, the replacement of games and soft ground, the creation of planter-boxes set up around the trees of the garden, and the replacement of grass by synthetic grass that will prevent children from getting dirty in bad weather. Particular attention has been paid to the choice of games so that children with reduced mobility or visually impaired can take full advantage of this very popular space.https://monacolife.net/princesse-antoinette-pavilion-and-mini-golf-reopen/