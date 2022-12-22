Monaco government encourages Covid tests before Christmas gatherings

In an effort to contain the circulation Covid-19 and to protect vulnerable people in the community, the Monaco government on Thursday encouraged everyone to get tested and follow health protocols.

“With the approach of the end-of-year celebrations conducive to family gatherings and moments of conviviality, the Prince’s Government recommends that everyone, vaccinated or not vaccinated, take a Covid test in order to protect their loved ones, in particular the most fragile,” said the government in a statement. “The strict application of barrier gestures during this period remains necessary to fight effectively against winter viruses and prevent a new epidemic wave.”

Citizens and residents can go to the Rainier III Auditorium Screening Centre anytime between 8.30am and 4.30pm, Monday to Friday, without an appointment. Employees and non-resident children attending school in the Principality need to present a medical prescription.

The Screening Centre will be open on Monday 26th December and Monday 2nd January 2023 from 8am to 12pm.

Online appointment booking is also available to all via the website www.monacosante. mc.

Photo by Monaco Life