Monaco Grand Prix going ahead as planned

By Cassandra Tanti - March 12, 2020

The Principality will host the Monaco Grand Prix and the Historic Grand Prix as scheduled, says the ACM, despite widespread panic around the Covid-19 epidemic.

The Automobile Club of Monaco, the organiser of the Historic Grand Prix (8-10 May) and the Formula 1 Grand Prix (21-24 May), released a statement on Thursday saying that it is “fully aware of the spread of Covid-19 and the worrying situation that this generates”.

“These are the reasons why the ACM is in permanent contact with the Monegasque governmental authorities, the sports and commercial entities of F1, the Federal Internationale Automobile (FIA) and the Formula One Group (FOG),” reads the statement.

The Principality is pushing ahead with preparations for its biggest event of the year with the first structures set to be installed in the coming days. The erecting of the circuit takes six weeks in total.

“The ACM is ready to take all of the necessary precautions and will continue to comply with all measures as recommended by the official health authorities,” says the ACM. “Based on the latest information provided to the ACM, both the Historic Grand Prix of Monaco and the Formula One Grand Prix 2020 are currently expected to take place on the dates as originally planned.”

Not mentioned in the statement is the possibility of the event going ahead without spectators, as seen at other sporting events across the globe.

The ACM says it will continue to provide updates on the situation as it develops.

The Monaco Grand Prix is widely considered to be one of the most important and prestigious automobile races in the world, attracting thousands of visitors to the Principality each year.

 

 

