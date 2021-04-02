Monaco holds top spot for real estate

Friday, April 2, 2021
17 Covid cases 1 Apr, 20 hospitalised, 7 in ICU, 85 home monitored, 2,128 recoveries, 28 deaths, 226 incidence rate, 10,829 people vaccinated
Photo of Monaco by Cassandra Tanti for Monaco Life
Monaco Foundry has secured the investment of an historic Monegasque family, giving the business accelerator more chance to “empower the next generation and break the status quo”.
MonacoTech has put out a call for the next round of applicants, but only projects with high potential and social impact will make the cut.
Richard Marangoni has been appointed as the new Controller General of Public Security, being promoted after five years as Director where he oversaw massive reforms in the department.
French Riviera airports suffered losses of €132 million in 2020 after accommodating only a quarter of their normal international flights due to the global pandemic.
At the end of a long journey on Sunday afternoon, nine rowers made it to Monaco from the Italian capital of Rome having covered a total of 476 kilometres at sea and five days of travel. Each participant rowed for three hours in a traditional rowing boat with a 90-minute break to rest and sleep, all in the cause of Rocher du Cœur, a Monaco charity that helps children who are in hospital for a long time take a brief trip outside.
The purpose of the Barj Challenge 2 was to collect funds for the benefit of the association, which was founded by two carabinieri of the Prince in 2013.
Bernard Boucher, President, said he was “more than happy” everyone arrived. Especially at the beginning, it was not obviously the case, he added. The boat that followed suffered some damage ... and the start was delayed by 24 hours.
“The first day was very difficult,” said Eric Farineau, one of the rowers. “There was a lot of wind and head-on waves. But Mother Nature was with us. The wind dropped.”