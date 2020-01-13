Monaco hosting Grand Majéstueux Dance Festival

Love all things dance? Then spend next weekend at the Meridian Beach Hotel for a three-day dance and music festival featuring DJ’s, live dance performances and ample opportunities to grab a partner and take to the floor.

The Monaco Grand Majestieuse Festival 2020 is coming 17th to 20th January with an incredible line-up of world class DJ’s, dancers and performers.

During the three-day event, attendees will have a chance to enjoy workshops, performances and social dancing with international professionals and instructors showing off the latest moves in kizomba, taxi dancing, urban kiz, semba and kompa whilst listening to Afro house and other extraordinarily cool genres of dance music.

A full pass is €123 for singles and €166 for couples wishing to join in the entire weekend. Party and day passes are also available, as are master classes with well-known instructors.

