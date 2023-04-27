Monaco hosts inaugural Heart Day with support of Princess Stephanie

Under the Honorary Presidency of Princess Stéphanie of Monaco, the Femmes leaders Mondiales Monaco has organised the first day dedicated to heart disease, something that kills one in two women globally.

The event Journeé du Coeur, spearheaded by association President Chantal Ravera, was held on 25th April at the Princess Grace Theatre, with Monaco’s Minister of Social Affairs and Health Doctor Christophe Robino opening discussions.

The aim: to raise public awareness of the challenges of preventing cardiovascular disease and to propose concrete solutions to protect the heart health of the population.

The day was marked by the participation of medical specialists from Monaco, by conferences and debates with Professor Atul Pathak, Doctor Armand Eker, Doctor Patrick Rossignol, Professor Ramzi Ashoush from Lebanon, and Professor Martine Gilard from the University Hospital of Brest, who all shared their expertise and experiences with the general public.

Their participation allowed the sharing of knowledge as well as discussion on the innovative solutions that are available to protect the population from heart disease.

President Chantal Ravera stressed the importance of prevention in the fight against heart disease and the absolute necessity to consult a cardiologist. She reminded participants that one in two women worldwide die of cardiovascular disease.

The free public event gave participants an opportunity to learn more about the latest advances in the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Workshops were also offered to raise awareness on good practices to adopt to maintain a healthy heart.

“The first edition was a great success, and will serve as a milestone for the prevention of cardiovascular diseases in the Principality of Monaco,” said Chantal Ravera.

Photo provided.

