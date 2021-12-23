Weather
7 ° C
7°C
Thursday, December 23, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

69 Covid cases 23 Dec, 21 hospitalised - 6 res, 4 in ICU, 294 home monitored, 4,207 recoveries, 38 deaths, 814 incidence rate, 65% vaccinated

Monaco ice rink hosts spectacular Christmas gala

Monaco ice rink hosts spectacular Christmas gala

By Luke Entwistle - December 23, 2021

The open-air ice rink at the Stade Nautique Rainier III in Monaco, was the scene of a captivating display on Saturday, whilst the rink remains open for public use over the Christmas period.

After last year’s spectacle on ice was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic, fans, both young and old, arrived en masse to view this year’s instalment. They were not disappointed, as attendees were treated to an incredible exhibition of ice skating from none other than Father Christmas himself.

As an open-air ice rink, fans also had the opportunity to witness an awe-inspiring acrobatic display, with elements of circus acts also incorporated into the festive show. This was facilitated by the unique, open-air nature of the rink, with such spectacles not possible in more traditional, covered ice rinks.

Photo: Mairie de Monaco

The public will be able to take to the ice themselves over the Christmas period, with the rink remaining open all the way through to the new year. As well as being a fun festive activity, with friends or with family, skaters also get the unique opportunity to skate right in the heart of the city, with beautiful views of the Prince’s Palace, the port and the mountains.

With the Winter Olympics in Beijing just around the corner, a new generation of skaters can be inspired to take to the ice and hone their skills in this unique breathtaking environment. With the rink remaining open until the beginning of March, anyone and everyone will have the chance to benefit from this experience.

 

Photo by Luke Entwistle, Monaco Life

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Sign up to our newsletter
Previous articleMonaco finish year on a high
Next articleWeekly Ski Report: 23rd to 26th December

Editors pics

December 22, 2021 | Local News

Tickets now on sale for new Wizz Air routes

Hungarian airline company Wizz Air has announced four new routes from Nice Côte d’Azur Airport, including two new destinations, for the upcoming year.

0
December 22, 2021 | Local News

Princess shares illustrated Christmas portrait on social media

Princess Charlene has shared an illustrated Christmas family portrait on her Instagram page, showing a stylised illustration of the family next to a Christmas tree.

0
December 18, 2021 | Local News

Monaco Experiences: Alba truffle menu by Antonio Salvatore

There are few experiences as luxurious as indulging in an entire Michelin starred menu dedicated to the rare and delectable Alba truffle.

0
December 18, 2021 | Local News

Charles Leclerc: Season in review

We look back at Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc's consistent, but often unspectacular, F1 season and examine what it means for the Monegasque's year ahead.

0

daily

December 23, 2021 | Local News

Monaco records new Covid death

Cassandra Tanti

Health authorities have reported the death of a 77-year-old Monaco resident who tested positive for Covid-19, marking the 38th related fatality in the Principality since the pandemic began.

0
December 23, 2021 | Local News

Princess Charlene’s recovery continues

Stephanie Horsman

The Palace has revealed that Princess Charlene’s recovery will take a “few more months”, however her prognosis is “encouraging”.

0
December 23, 2021 | Local News

Weekly Ski Report: 23rd to 26th December

Luke Entwistle

There will be some prime skiing conditions over the festive weekend, with the chance of some heavy snowfall at Isola 2000 in particular.

0
December 23, 2021 | Local News

Monaco ice rink hosts spectacular Christmas gala

Luke Entwistle

The open-air ice rink at the Stade Nautique Rainier III in Monaco will remain open for public use over the Christmas period and well into the new year.

0
MORE STORIES

Bohemia comes to Monaco

Local News Stephanie Horsman -
Circus meets cabaret in Bohemia, the new show coming to the Principality in January in a co-production by 8 Stars Monaco and The Black Cat Cabaret.
Royal Huisman Pura superyacht

Monaco Yacht Show: Royal Huisman introduces custom...

Local News Staff Writer -
Royal Huisman introduces its new Pura superyacht at the 2018 Monaco Yacht Show – packed with modern technology and classic design flair.