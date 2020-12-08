Monaco inches past Pau for the win

Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
3 new Covid cases on 7 Dec. brings total to 641: 9 hospitalised, 3 resident + 3 in ICU, 2 resident, 29 home monitored, 577 recoveries, 3 deaths
Photo source: AS Monaco Basketball
The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation has renewed its partnership with EDP Trust in Ghana to help teach children how to swim and train new water safety instructors.
November 2020 was the hottest November ever recorded, according to the European climate change organisation Copernicus, putting the Paris Agreement firmly in the spotlight.
Monaco Telecom has just received ISO 27001 certification for the hosting of customers in its Data Centre, a further step in promoting the digital attractiveness of the Principality.
The Roca Team just edged past Pau-Orthez for a 90 to 86 win on Sunday night in the 4th day of Jeep Elite Championship play.