Weather
4 ° C
4°C
Tuesday, December 8, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

3 new Covid cases on 7 Dec. brings total to 641: 9 hospitalised, 3 resident + 3 in ICU, 2 resident, 29 home monitored, 577 recoveries, 3 deaths

Monaco inches past Pau for the win

Monaco inches past Pau for the win

By Stephanie Horsman - December 8, 2020

The Roca Team just edged past Pau-Orthez for a 90 to 86 win on Sunday night in the 4th day of Jeep Elite Championship play.

AS Monaco Basketball had their fifth consecutive Jeep Elite win on Sunday at the Palais des Sports in Pau-Orthez. Third ranked Monaco had a tougher go against eighth ranked Pau than anticipated but held on to the end for a super tight 90 to 86 victory.

Rob Gray had a stellar night with 22 points. Teammates Mathias Lessort and Team Captain Dee Bost both came away with 16 points each.

Coach Zvezdan Mitrovic was well aware of how tight a match it was and said after the game: “Both teams could claim victory. Pau was very brave and showed a lot of freshness in the game. On our side, we struggled to find the rhythm, but when we increased the aggressiveness in defence we got back into the game. It’s an interesting victory, we showed resources.”

Monaco faces Bologna Wednesday night in a EuroCup match up, and LeMans on Saturday for their next Jeep Elite game.

 

Photo source: AS Monaco Basketball

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleLeclerc gets smack on the hand for crash
Next articleMonaco Telecom confirmed for customer security

Editors pics

December 6, 2020 | Local News

Monaco Declaration delivered at ocean symposium

“Ocean pollution is widespread, worsening and, in most countries, poorly controlled." That’s the key message to have come out of the 1st Human Health and Ocean forum in Monaco.

0
December 4, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Beautiful, ethical, organic, local

SBM’s signature festive cake this year is the Honey Flower, a stunning celebration of local ingredients prepared by the Principality’s finest pastry chefs.

0
December 3, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Third Covid screening test now in action

Rapid antigen tests are being rolled out throughout the Principality, with results obtainable within 30 minutes.

0
December 3, 2020 | Local News

Christmas fun at the Hôtel de Paris

In the elegant setting of the Hôtel de Paris courtyard, amongst giant palms and sparkling firs, winter “greenhouses” are offering a unique and charming experience this winter.

0

daily

December 8, 2020 | Local News

Ghana kids to get continued support

Cassandra Tanti

The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation has renewed its partnership with EDP Trust in Ghana to help teach children how to swim and train new water safety instructors.

0
December 8, 2020 | Local News

Record breaking November

Stephanie Horsman

November 2020 was the hottest November ever recorded, according to the European climate change organisation Copernicus, putting the Paris Agreement firmly in the spotlight.

0
December 8, 2020 | Local News

Monaco Telecom confirmed for customer security

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco Telecom has just received ISO 27001 certification for the hosting of customers in its Data Centre, a further step in promoting the digital attractiveness of the Principality.

0
December 8, 2020 | Local News

Monaco inches past Pau for the win

Stephanie Horsman

The Roca Team just edged past Pau-Orthez for a 90 to 86 win on Sunday night in the 4th day of Jeep Elite Championship play.

0
MORE STORIES

Sun. Feb 18 – Grande Saison series:...

Local News Staff Writer -
Sunday 18 February, 3 pm, Monte-Carlo Opera – Salle Garnier Grande Saison series: concert by the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Xavier de Maistre, who will also play the harp. The programme features Jean-Baptiste Krumpholtz, Joseph Haydn, Johann David Hermann and Christoph Willibald Gluck Information: +377 98 06 28 28

World Travel Awards 2020

Local News Stephanie Horsman -
The winners of the latest World Travel Awards have been announced with the Fairmont, the Hôtel de Paris and the Hotel Hermitage all nabbing top spots.