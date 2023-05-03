Monaco International Dog Show: four paws at the ready

Fluffed and flawless pooches of all breeds will be taking over the Chapiteau de Fontvieille for the Monaco International Dog Show this weekend.

The Monaco International Dog Show has been a staple of the spring show circuit in the Principality since 1927, when it was founded by Monaco’s Princess Charlotte.

DIAMONDS IN THE RUFF

Organised by the Société Canine de Monaco – the Monaco Kennel Club – the two-day event will see 1,180 dogs of 210 breeds from 26 countries competing in front of an international jury made up of experts from Spain, Finland, France, Britain, Ireland, Italy, Norway, the Netherlands and Serbia.

In addition to the regular competition events, the show will include several special trials for puppies, young dogs and veterans canines, as well as a category for junior handlers.

The judges will hand out prizes to each group at the end of each day, with the grand prize for Best in Show being announced at 6pm on Sunday 7th May.

TRADITIONS HANDED DOWN

The event will be chaired by Mélanie-Antoinette de Massy, the daughter of the late Baroness Elizabeth-Ann de Massy and a cousin of Prince Albert II. The Baroness held the post from 2011 until her death in 2020, and now Mélanie-Antoinette is taking up the mantle.

The Monaco International Dog Show will be held on 6th and 7th May. Entry is €12 for adults and free for children under 12. There will be food and drink on site. For more information, click here.

Photo source: L Russ on Pixabay