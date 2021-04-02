Weather
9 ° C
9°C
Friday, April 2, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

17 Covid cases 1 Apr, 20 hospitalised, 7 in ICU, 85 home monitored, 2,128 recoveries, 28 deaths, 226 incidence rate, 10,829 people vaccinated

Monaco is fully Google compatible

Monaco is fully Google compatible

By Cassandra Tanti - April 2, 2021

It’s been announced that internet users in the Principality now have access to all online Google services, including the new Stadia gaming service and increased Gmail storage.

Google Play has been a multimedia platform for providing games, films, applications, television shows and books since 2012. Today, over two billion people around the world use the online service.

Now, Monaco internet users can count themselves part of this group following an announcement from the government on Friday that the full range of Google services are now accessible in the Principality via Google Play.

The announcement follows on from the relationships built between the Principality and digital leaders as part of the Extended Monaco program, and supported by Prince Albert during his visit to Google headquarters in California this year.

Specifically, it allows users of the Android operating system to use the Stadia gaming platform, location sharing on Google Maps and increased storage capacities on Gmail and Google Drive.

“We are delighted to finally be able to offer the population of the Principality all Google services,” said Frédéric Genta, Interministerial Delegate in charge of the Digital Transition. “Monaco is now treated the same as major countries and priority markets by Google. This is a positive step forward for Monegasque residents.”

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleLaunch of 2021 #WhiteCard campaign
Next articleCurfew extended but measures continue

Editors pics

March 30, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

First report on health impact of Covid

IMSEE has provided a clear snapshot of the health and mortality impact of Covid-19 in 2020 on the Principality in a comprehensive new report.

0
March 29, 2021 | Local News

Raising sustainably-minded entrepreneurs

Monaco Life speaks to Angelo and Tino, two brothers raised in the Principality who have set their sights on normalising sustainability in the fashion industry with their new R4 clothing line.

0
March 27, 2021 | Local News

Inside Monaco’s Cherry Blossom celebration

Monaco Life was invited to the exclusive launch of the ‘Cherry Blossom, Make A Wish’ event at the Hôtel de Paris organised by The High Life Monaco and officially opened by Prince Albert.

0
March 24, 2021 | Local News

Opinion: Top takeaways from Six Nations

The Principality’s rugby expert Mark Thomas gives Monaco Life readers his take on this year’s Six Nations Championship heading in to the weekend finale.

0

daily

April 2, 2021 | Local News

Possible change to April holiday dates

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco is mulling over whether to adjust the dates of the spring half term school holiday to match those of France.

0
April 2, 2021 | Local News

Curfew extended but measures continue

Stephanie Horsman

The government has again extended all current health measures that were set to expire on 2nd April, but has given residents an extra hour in the evening with the new curfew starting at 8pm.

0
April 2, 2021 | Local News

Monaco is fully Google compatible

Cassandra Tanti

It’s been announced that internet users in the Principality now have access to all online Google services, including the new Stadia gaming service and increased Gmail storage.

0
April 2, 2021 | Local News

Launch of 2021 #WhiteCard campaign

Cassandra Tanti

The Champions for Peace on Friday digitally launched the 2021 #WhiteCard campaign under the motto ‘Behind each #WhiteCard, there is a story’.

0
MORE STORIES

Carrefour workers to strike this weekend

Local News Cassandra Tanti -
Carrefour Monaco employees are staging a strike this Saturday, demanding a “Covid bonus” for working in one of the few sectors that hasn’t closed during the crisis, despite the risks.
From left to right: Christian Godin, philosopher, Joseph Cohen, Founding Member of the Monaco Philosophical Meetings and moderator of the workshop, and Cynthia Fleury, philosopher and psychoanalyst. ©Government Communication Department/Stéphane Danna

Monaco philosophical meetings on the theme of...

Local News Staff Writer -
For this fourth season, the Workshops of the Monaco Philosophical Meetings are addressing the theme of The Human.