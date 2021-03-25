Monaco is officially a “sister” of Dolceacqua

READ ALSO

[caption id="attachment_16651" align="alignnone" width="960"]Photo: Facebook Amis des Ballets de Monte-Carlo[/caption] The Association of Friends of the Ballets of Monte Carlo (Amis des Ballets de Monte-Carlo) have taken part in a trip to Paris to accompany the tour of the Ballets of Monte-Carlo at the Royal Opera of Versailles. The Compagnie des Ballets de Monte-Carlo was on tour in Paris on May 11 and 12 to present Cinderella, with choreography by Jean-Christophe Maillot. Members of the association and its president since 2012, Tatiana Bersheda, had the honour of attending the performance given by Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo, under the presidency of HSH Princess of Hanover and directed by Jean-Christophe Maillot. At the end of this unique show, the association organised an exceptional dinner in the new restaurant of Alain Ducasse, opened in September 2016, in the Château de Versailles. It was a unique experience for all guests. The visit to Paris also included, a guided tour backstage of the Royal Opera of Versailles; a guided tour of the Opera Garnier; a performance of the Cunningham / Forsythe programme at the Opéra Garnier, and exchanges with dancers. It was the first time Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo performed on stage at the Royal Opera of Versailles. The two performances of Cinderella, sold out, and were immensely successful. This is an emblematic piece of the Compagnie's repertoire, created in 1999 and danced more than 230 times throughout the world, including some twenty countries, such as Russia, Italy, Japan, China and the United States. Since its inception, the ballet has been featured by numerous international companies, including the Korean National Ballet, the National Theatre in Prague, the Royal Swedish Ballet and the Pacific Northwest Ballet in Seattle. The Association of Friends of the Ballets of Monaco was created in 1986, with a mission is to promote the activities of the Monte Carlo Ballets and the artistic influence of the Principality. More specifically, they support organisations that are linked to the ballet: the Princess Grace Academy, the Monaco Dance Forum and the Monegasque Company itself. They also also support the dancers of the company and financially supports them during their professional retraining. To achieve these goals, the association brings together generous donors, businesses and individuals based in Monaco and around the world.