Monday, April 13, 2020

Monaco is stronger together

By Cassandra Tanti - April 13, 2020

Monaco’s #strongtogether solidarity campaign is gaining traction with a host of Monegasque personalities joining the rallying cry, including Prince Albert II.

#strongertogether began in late March, as Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer hung banners from its iconic Monegasque institutions in solidary with SBM staff and employees.

The Monte-Carlo Casino ©️ Direction de la communication / Manuel Vitali

By 4th April, the Prince had joined the social media initiative, with the Palace releasing a picture of the Sovereign holding a globe alongside the hashtag #strongtogether. It was accompanied by the message: “In the difficult period we are going through, where the course of our lives remains suspended, HSHs Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene thank all those who face this terrible ordeal with strength and determination. Let us keep the spirit of unity and solidarity flowing with courage and patience. I rely on all of you.”

 

http://

 

So far, there have been a number of people joining the solidarity campaign, including athletes and cheerleaders of AS Monaco Basketball, hospital staff, public authorities, businessman Cédric Biscay from Shibuya Productions, and the Grimaldi Forum.

http://

Jean-Luc Biamonti, Chairman of the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer, sent out his own  message alongside a photograph: “Through this message, let us be united and supportive in this challenging time.”

 

 

 

 

