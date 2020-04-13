Monaco is stronger together

Monday, April 13, 2020
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
The number of people officially infected with Covid-19 has risen to 93 in Monaco: 6 cured, 9 hospitalised, 5 in ICU
Monaco’s #strongtogether solidarity campaign is gaining traction with a host of Monegasque personalities joining the rallying cry, including Prince Albert II.
#strongertogether began in late March, as Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer hung banners from its iconic Monegasque institutions in solidary with SBM staff and employees.
By 4th April, the Prince had joined the social media initiative, with the Palace releasing a picture of the Sovereign holding a globe alongside the hashtag #strongtogether. It was accompanied by the message: “In the difficult period we are going through, where the course of our lives remains suspended, HSHs Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene thank all those who face this terrible ordeal with strength and determination. Let us keep the spirit of unity and solidarity flowing with courage and patience. I rely on all of you.”
En cette période où l’on ne peut partager des émotions à la salle, nos pensées vont à vous et vos familles.#StrongTogether #restezchezvous #stayhome #reseaumalizia #monacomissyou #mymontecarlo @Mr_OneTeas pic.twitter.com/VI1AabF75u
— AS Monaco Basket (@ASMonaco_Basket) April 10, 2020
#StrongTogether 🇲🇨 pic.twitter.com/y1DcHypXDC
— Elegance by M.A. (@ElegancebyMA) April 12, 2020
So far, there have been a number of people joining the solidarity campaign, including athletes and cheerleaders of AS Monaco Basketball, hospital staff, public authorities, businessman Cédric Biscay from Shibuya Productions, and the Grimaldi Forum.
#strongtogether #restezchezvous #stayathome #reseaumalizia #monacomissyou #mymontecarlo @Mr_OneTeas pic.twitter.com/zHoZM9u72G
— Monaco Info (@monaco__info) April 12, 2020
Jean-Luc Biamonti, Chairman of the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer, sent out his own message alongside a photograph: “Through this message, let us be united and supportive in this challenging time.”
The Compagnie Monégasque de Banque (CMB) has set up a fund-raising campaign to benefit the Princess Grace Hospital Centre of Monaco.
Prince Albert has ordered confinement measures in Monaco to be extended until 3rd May. Police patrols will also be increased this Easter weekend to ensure people are complying with the rules.
The National Council and government have come together for the 3rd Joint Monitoring Meeting on Covid-19.
As lockdown continues, the fire brigade of Monaco is taking additional steps to ensure the rules of confinement are respected, notably by integrating a drone as part of its public safety repertoire.