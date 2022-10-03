Monaco joins world leaders at Shinzo Abe funeral

Monaco’s Ambassador to Japan Didier Gamerdinger has represented Prince Albert at the state funeral of Shinzo Abe, former Prime Minister of Japan.

Didier Gamerdinger was one of 4,000 guests at the funeral in Tokyo on Tuesday 27th September. Others included US Vice President Kamala Harris and British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

Shinzo Abe was killed on 8th July 2022 while giving a campaign speech in Nara, a city in the west of the country. He was shot by a man armed with a homemade gun who has reportedly told police that he had targeted the conservative politician over his support for the Unification church.

Abe’s death sent shock waves through a country with very low rates of gun crime and prompted tributes from politicians around the world.

Shinzo Abe was Tokyo’s longest-serving prime minister.

