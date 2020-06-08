Monaco launches worldwide appeal for environment

ACREW, a provider of professional development to superyacht captains and crew, has announced the opening of registrations for ACREW Monaco at La Rascasse during the Monaco Yacht Show. This year the entire venue and terraces will be dedicated to this networking and professional development event.

Having listened to captains and crew about the subjects that most concern them, ACREW says its team has designed “an exciting programme featuring one masterclass each day and several hands-on workshops”.

ACREW is inviting superyacht captains and crew to register for attendance. To celebrate the launch of its new app – “to track your travels and record nautical miles”– Bunker Buoy, the official ACREW Monaco Registrations Sponsor, will award prizes to crew who download their application.

The event has already generated significant interest and crew are advised to register interest for the masterclasses and workshops as places are limited.

ACREW also confirms that Warsash Superyacht Academy and MYBA are returning as supporting partners of ACREW Monaco. This year they will be joined by the Professional Yacht Association (PYA) who will run their annual PYA seminars from ACREW Monaco at La Rascasse.