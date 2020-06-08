Weather
21 ° C
21°C
13°C
Thundery Showers
Tuesday, June 9, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Confirmed number of Covid-19 cases in Monaco is 99: 93 cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

Monaco launches worldwide appeal for environment

Monaco launches worldwide appeal for environment

By Stephanie Horsman - June 8, 2020

The Principality of Monaco, along with 14 other countries, has launched an appeal  to the world to join forces and protect nature.

Monaco has stepped in and shown willingness to not only commit, but to act on behalf of the environment this past World Environment Day. On Friday, the Principality and 14 other nations, including France, Costa Rica, Switzerland, Mongolia, and the UAE, banded together to form an alliance whose aim is to protect the planet from further ecological destruction.

The group, called The High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People, is hoping to inspire countries to work at grassroots levels to ensure sustainability and stop further damage to the planet. 

This appeal highlights the close links between the pandemic and the loss of biodiversity, stating: “The rapid and devastating spread of Covid-19 is a tragedy whose consequences on people, economies and societies are monumental and which will last for years. This pandemic provides unprecedented and powerful proof that nature and man share the same destiny and are much more closely linked than most of us have realised.”

The primary goal is the preservation and restoration of biodiversity throughout the world. These undertakings signify “a crucial step to help prevent future pandemics and public health emergencies, and to lay the foundations for a sustainable global economy.”

The call to action is highly reliant on indigenous people to prioritise undamaged ecosystems and focus on the most important areas for biodiversity and climate. The resulting network of protected areas would represent a well-connected ecosystem chain and proliferate the diversity and richness of local species. 

All the governments of the world are therefore called upon to conserve “our precious intact ecosystems and our wilderness areas, to effectively preserve and manage at least 30% of our planet’s land and oceans by 2030″.

 

Photo: Pixabay

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleFrance raises fines in time for World Ocean Day
Next articleNew BBC series gives rare glimpse into life in Monaco

Editors pics

June 5, 2020 | Local News

Casino de Monte-Carlo reopens with new safety measures

Dice are rolling again at the Casino de Monte-Carlo after the coronavirus crisis forced its closure for the first time since WWII. Read our interview with Pascal Camia, head of SBM's Gaming Operations.

0
June 3, 2020 | Local News

You’re up kids!

After two weeks screening residents for Covid-19 antibodies, Tuesday was an opportunity for Monaco’s youngest to take advantage of the government’s mass testing campaign.

0
June 3, 2020 | Business & Finance

Taking charge of €10 billion wedding industry

When Covid-19 stepped in, luxury wedding planner Muriel Saldalamacchia stepped up, developing protocols to help the government lift a ban on weddings and eventually restore a €10 billion industry.

0
June 2, 2020 | Local News

Land extension works moving ahead

The land extension project is moving full steam ahead this month and will see a number of giant leaps towards making the dream a reality.

0

daily

June 8, 2020 | Local News

Mairie forced to cancel summer events

Stephanie Horsman

The Mairie has announced a series of summertime event cancellations, including the much-anticipated International Fireworks Competition, due to the uncertainty of the public health situation.

0
June 8, 2020 | Local News

Monaco launches worldwide appeal for environment

Stephanie Horsman

The Principality of Monaco, along with 14 other countries, has launched an appeal  to the world to join forces and protect nature.

0
June 8, 2020 | Local News

France raises fines in time for World Ocean Day

Cassandra Tanti

France has doubled the fine for littering amid outcry over images of surgical masks and gloves floating in the ocean.

0
June 8, 2020 | Local News

Interview: Mike Powers on the property market in Monaco

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco remained the most expensive luxury residential market in the world in 2019, but how much has Covid-19 impacted that position? We speak to luxury realtor Mike Powers for his perspective.

0
MORE STORIES

ACREW offers masterclasses during MYS

Local News Staff Writer -

RascasseACREW2ACREW, a provider of professional development to superyacht captains and crew, has announced the opening of registrations for ACREW Monaco at La Rascasse during the Monaco Yacht Show. This year the entire venue and terraces will be dedicated to this networking and professional development event.

Having listened to captains and crew about the subjects that most concern them, ACREW says its team has designed “an exciting programme featuring one masterclass each day and several hands-on workshops”.

ACREW is inviting superyacht captains and crew to register for attendance. To celebrate the launch of its new app – “to track your travels and record nautical miles”– Bunker Buoy, the official ACREW Monaco Registrations Sponsor, will award prizes to crew who download their application.

The event has already generated significant interest and crew are advised to register interest for the masterclasses and workshops as places are limited.

ACREW also confirms that Warsash Superyacht Academy and MYBA are returning as supporting partners of ACREW Monaco. This year they will be joined by the Professional Yacht Association (PYA) who will run their annual PYA seminars from ACREW Monaco at La Rascasse.

Thurs. Apr 27 – Philosophical Workshop on...

Local News Staff Writer -
Thursday 27 April, 7 pm to 9 pm, Variety Theatre Philosophical Workshops on the theme “The body’s emotions: need, desire, pleasure” with Bernard Andrieu, Renaud Barbaras and Corine Pelluchon, philosophers, organised by Philosophical Encounters in Monaco Information: +377 99 99 44 55