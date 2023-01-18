Monaco Life’s ‘Best Of’: Top Places to Buy Vintage

Vintage stores in Monaco have an advantage: a designer-loving population keen to pass on its gently or never-been-worn apparel. Monaco Life visits the Principality’s best addresses.

Pre-loved, vintage, second-hand… All are words used to sum up a booming fashion industry that offers more benefits than merely lowered prices.

In and around the Principality, customers looking for deals on pre-loved designer or often still ticketed clothes, shoes and accessories have several fantastic places to choose from.

First up is The Queen Bee. Located just a smidge outside Monaco on Place de la Crémaillère in Beausoleil, this cosy shop has been proffering a hand-picked selection of items, including handbags, shoes and clothing, since 2015.

Owner Katie Holmes believes that “luxury should not be defined by price” and has put together a range of beautiful pieces priced just right. Alongside designer names like Alexander McQueen, Chloé, Dior, Hermes and Jimmy Choo are items from lesser-known designers such as Melissa Odabash, Marella Black and David Meister. She works on consignment so that donators benefit, and customers get great deals. Win-win!

The Queen Bee can also be found online for those who prefer their retail therapy online.

Next up is Le Dressing, located at 1 Rue Princess Florestine in Monaco. Since 2000, Helen Rimsberg has worked under the theory that many of the glamourous ladies of the Principality don’t re-wear luxury outfits and thus need a place to go to that will give their beautiful pieces a second life.

“Condition is excellent or like new [and] prices comparable to vintage platforms,” says one reviewer on Google.

The team at the shop pre-screens for authenticity; it is something particularly important when it comes to handbags, of which they have several, from Chanel, Gucci and Louis Vuitton to name a few. The clothing selection is also excellent and mainly high-end designer. You can check out what Le Dressing has to offer before popping in via the online shop.

Finally, there is something for the men. OnlyVintage by Corrado Mattarelli at 41 Boulevard des Moulins has a vast collection of exquisite timepieces sure to make anyone drool, including those from Patek Philippe, Rolex and Tag Heuer.

Mattarelli has been a vintage watch seller and collector for over 30 years, and his reputation has made him a go-to for auction houses and dealers worldwide. His pieces are often rare, and he is the ultimate in discretion with regard to his client list.

“It has been 30 years since I bought my first watch and I still get excited every time,” he enthuses on his website. “Is there anything better than turning a passion into work?”

For a glimpse at what is available in store or online, check out the OnlyVintage website.

Main photo source: The Queen Bee