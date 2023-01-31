Monaco Life’s FA Cup Highlights: Both Manchester clubs progress

Manchester City and Manchester United both progressed in the FA Cup over the weekend, Liverpool’s trouble continued and non-league side Wrexham will face a replay against Sheffield United. The two Manchester clubs are the clear favourites to win this year’s competition, with challengers Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool all out.

Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal – Pep Guardiola’s side have had a tough run so far. They narrowly overcame Chelsea in the third round, and then had to face Premier League leaders Arsenal in the fourth round. Nathan Aké’s goal proved the difference, and their reward is an easier tie against Bristol City.

Brighton 2-1 Liverpool – Within the context of the season, this result wasn’t a massive shock. The Seagulls have looked brilliant, firstly under Graham Potter, and more recently under Roberto De Zerbi. Karou Mitoma’s injury-time winner allows Brighton to progress, at the expense of Liverpool, who now only have the Champions League to compete for this season.

Preston 0-3 Tottenham – Antonio Conte’s side may not be at their best at the moment, but they have an outside shot of silverware this season. A Heung-Min Son double put Tottenham on their way to victory. Manchester City and Manchester United will be favourites to life the trophy at Wembley at the end of the season, but Tottenham are certainly in with a shot.

Walsall 0-1 Leicester City – Whilst Leicester’s woes in the league continue, the former Premier League champions are relying on the cup for a bit of respite. Kalechi Iheanacho scored the only goal of the game to give the Foxes a slender victory.

Wrexham 3-3 Sheffield United – The Welsh side, owned by Hollywood pair Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, almost pulled off the shock of the round by beating Championship side Sheffield United. Wrexham aren’t even in the football league, but their championship opponents had to rely on a John Egan goal late in stoppage time to force a replay.

Elsewhere, Premier League sides West Ham United, Southampton and Leeds United progressed. There will be a number of replays after a spate of draws: Sheffield Wednesday, Fleetwood Town, Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham, Ipswich Town, Burnley, Luton Town, Grimsby Town, Fulham and Sunderland will all have to play again in order to secure their place in the next round.

Manchester United versus West Ham United is currently the standout fixture of the next round of the cup, although due to the sheer number of replays that will be taking place, many ties are yet to be decided.

Sign up for Monaco Life newsletter. thenewsletter. Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photo by D J Gunn