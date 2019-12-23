Monaco Life’s top stories of 2019

This week, we take a look back at the stories that helped define Monaco in 2019 and the headlines that drew the most attention from our readers.

It was a year full of innovation and positivity, as the Prince’s Government pushed ahead with its digital transition program and efforts to make the Principality as technologically ‘smart’ as possible.

From a giant solar park inaugurated on the top of the Grimaldi Forum, to a groundbreaking report on climate change, Monaco was also at the forefront of some important sustainable movements this year.

Throw a few weddings into the mix, and the inauguration of One Monte Carlo, and it’s safe to say that 2019 will go down as a good year in the Principality of Monaco!