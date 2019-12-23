Monaco Life’s top stories of 2019

Tuesday, December 24, 2019
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
This week, we take a look back at the stories that helped define Monaco in 2019 and the headlines that drew the most attention from our readers.
It was a year full of innovation and positivity, as the Prince’s Government pushed ahead with its digital transition program and efforts to make the Principality as technologically ‘smart’ as possible.
From a giant solar park inaugurated on the top of the Grimaldi Forum, to a groundbreaking report on climate change, Monaco was also at the forefront of some important sustainable movements this year.
Throw a few weddings into the mix, and the inauguration of One Monte Carlo, and it’s safe to say that 2019 will go down as a good year in the Principality of Monaco!
Monaco achieved a record-breaking GDP of more than €6 billion in 2018, according to the latest figures from statistics group IMSEE. The Monegasque Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (IMSEE) this week published the 2018 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report showing positive growth in all sectors. After the slowdown of the past few years which […]
Monaco is set to launch the 5G network in a matter of weeks and the government has detailed the technical and health aspects of the controversial service.
Charlotte Casiraghi has wed film producer Dimitri Rassam at the Prince’s Palace. The stunning bride wore a short lace brocade dress by Saint Laurent.
The design by Italian architects Massimiliano and Doriana Fuksa will integrate the commercial complex into the Mediterranean landscape.