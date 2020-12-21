Weather
8 ° C
8°C
Monday, December 21, 2020

Business & Finance

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

14 new Covid cases on 21 Dec. brings total to 742: 8 hospitalised, 2 resident + 2 in ICU, 1 resident, 67 home monitored, 631 recoveries, 3 deaths

Monaco-Luxembourg cooperation

Monaco-Luxembourg cooperation

By Cassandra Tanti - December 21, 2020

Cryptocurrencies and blockchain were among the topics discussed between Monegasque financial representatives and those in Luxembourg last week, ahead of a MOU signing in the coming months.

Led by Robert Gelli, Secretary of State for Justice – Director of Judicial Services, and Michel Hunault, Director of the Information and Control of Financial Circuits Service (SICCFIN), a Monegasque delegation visited the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg on 16th December to participate in working meetings with their counterparts from the Ministry of Justice, the Financial Intelligence Unit (CRF) and the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF), with the participation of Isabelle Berro-Amadeï, Monaco’s Ambassador in Luxembourg.

During the trip they were greeted by Sam Tanson, Minister of Justice and Culture, Claude Marx, Director of the CSSF, Max Braun, Director of the FIU and Martine Solovieff, State Attorney General. Discussions focused on issues that concern Luxembourg and Monegasque financial centres: the challenges of supervision, investigations and analyses of financial flows, and cooperation between the two countries in the light of developments in international financial crime.

The tracking of cryptocurrencies, blockchain and trading platforms were also the subject of discussions.

The members of the two delegations referred to the evaluations of their anti-money laundering and terrorist financing policies by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and by the MONEYVAL committee of the Council of Europe which will take place in 2021.

“The discussions were very concrete and the exchange of experiences and organisation should lead, in the coming months, to the signing in the Principality of a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in matters of supervision between the SICCFIN and the CSSFs” said the government in a statement on Monday.

The Luxembourg FIU and the CSSF will participate in the Forum of the Circle of Francophone FIUs which will take place in Monaco in November 2021, which will be chaired by Director of SICCFIN Michel Hunault.

 

Photo: Robert Gelli and Michel Hunault with the Attorney General of State and Ms. Berro-Amadeï, surrounded by members of the two delegations. © DR

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleInterview: Acclaimed costume designer Paul Tazewell

Editors pics

November 17, 2020 | Business & Finance

MEB’s e-mission to Russia

The Monaco Economic Board hosted its first ever economic e-mission with Russian entrepreneurs this month, paving the way for future business opportunities with the country.

0
October 27, 2020 | Business & Finance

Less hours, same pay under proposed new labour law

Employees in Monaco will be able to have their hours reduced while maintaining full financial support from the State in the government’s latest bid to avoid layoffs due to the Covid crisis.

0
October 16, 2020 | Business & Finance

Monaco-owned port in Italy opens for business

The highly-anticipated Cala del Forte port in Ventimiglia, intended to handle overflow from the Principality, is now officially open, marking a new era for the Italian seaside town and Monaco.

0
October 9, 2020 | Business & Finance

What keeps me up at night: Coronavirus and the difficult road ahead

Acclaimed entrepreneur James Caan CBE explores the long-lasting effects he believes the pandemic will have on the job market and the way the world functions economically.

0

daily

December 21, 2020 | Business & Finance

Monaco-Luxembourg cooperation

Cassandra Tanti

Cryptocurrencies and blockchain were among the topics discussed between Monegasque financial representatives and those in Luxembourg last week, ahead of a MOU signing.

0
December 18, 2020 | Business & Finance

Money laundering tops National Council agenda

Stephanie Horsman

The National Council spent Wednesday discussing Bill No. 1008 and a report compiled by Thomas Brezzo concerning money laundering, terrorism financing and corruption.

0
December 16, 2020 | Business & Finance

Using sustainability to regain ground

Cassandra Tanti

Faced with a 63% “free fall” in hotel revenue, Monaco’s Tourism and Congress Department plans to reconquer the market by placing sustainability at the heart of its global strategy.

0
December 16, 2020 | Business & Finance

MEB business awards

Stephanie Horsman

The 9th Eco Club Trophies have been awarded to local businesses that have “adapted to an unprecedented context by demonstrating resilience and creativity”.

0
MORE STORIES

Monaco business supporting local entrepreneurs

Business & Finance Staff Writer -
As people across the globe adjust to new levels of isolation dictated by the Covid-19 pandemic, Equilibre Monaco is kicking off a new initiative to help local businesses stay afloat through these turbulent times.

Hotel and Restaurant sector continues with strong...

Business & Finance Cassandra Tanti -
The hotel and restaurant sectors of Monaco have shown strong growth for the fifth year in a row.