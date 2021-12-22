Monaco-made polar e-explorer starts service at South Pole

Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
Venturi, the Monaco-based electric vehicle manufacturer, has delivered the first electric polar exploration vehicle to its destination at the Princess Elisabeth Antarctica Station, giving teams a completely eco-friendly mode of transport to carry out their missions.
Top photo by Sarah Del Ben, Venturi
The 15th Monegasque Cancer Biennial will be held in January, with doctors, researchers and professors coming together to talk about the latest advances in oncology, haematology and pharmaceuticals.
Hungarian airline company Wizz Air has announced four new routes from Nice Côte d’Azur Airport, including two new destinations, for the upcoming year.
Venturi has delivered the first electric polar exploration vehicle to its destination at the Princess Elisabeth Antarctica Station, giving teams an eco-friendly mode of transport to carry out their missions.
AS Monaco’s final match of 2021 has been dedicated to the fans, with youngsters and fan groups invited to support the side in their difficult tie against Rennes on Wednesday night.