Monaco-made polar e-explorer starts service at South Pole

[caption id="attachment_19069" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Charly Gallo/DC[/caption] Almost 10,000 people attended the first edition of F(ê)aites de la Danse, organised by Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo, the Monaco government and Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer, on July 1, making the night a huge success. The festive atmosphere on the Place du Casino was also a tremendous achievement for Jean-Christophe Maillot, Director of the Monte-Carlo Ballets. Many genres were in evidence: dances of the world, dances of salons, jazz, urban dance, tango, hip-hop, free skate, and pole dances, added to the growing excitement. After midnight, Place du Casino became a huge open-air nightclub with DJ Greg Boust, and from 2 am onwards, the French DJ moved to the Monte-Carlo Opera, transformed for the occasion into a nightclub, while outside the public also danced to his music in the impromptu discotheque on the Casino terrace. For the event’s creator, Jean-Christophe Maillot, Director of the Ballets of Monte-Carlo, it was a dream come true, although did admit to having pre-festival nerves as to whether people would get involved. Within minutes he had his answer, with the public and the dancers mixing together. “The magic started immediately,” he said. At midnight, attendance was at its maximum and Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo presented a public performance of the creation Core Meu, with the music of Antonio Castrignano. “People showed great happiness, the dancers descended into the crowd and I saw the famous line that always separates the artists and the spectators disappear. These are images that will give me beautiful emotions for a long time. I would like to thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the Monte-Carlo ballet team that works every day alongside me and all the people of the Société des Bains de Mer and the Prince's government who cooperated for this event.” Hoping for a repeat in the future, he added: “I will always have a special attachment for this first time.”https://monacolife.net/?p=18790